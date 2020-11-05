Shehnaaz Gill's Fans Love Her Chemistry With Arjun Kanungo In Waada Hai; Call Them 'cute'

Arjun Kanungo dropped the music video of his song Waada Hai featuring Shehnaaz Gill, just yesterday and the fans are loving it. The song sees the two as an on-screen couple who part ways but eventually drift back to each other. Read on to have a look at the fan reactions.

Fan reactions to Shehnaaz Gill music video Waada Hai

The Shehnaaz Gill-starring music video made it to YouTube yesterday on November 4, 2020. The song has been voiced by Arjun Kanungo with lyrics from Manoj Muntashir. The story revolves around a couple who has been in a relationship for a while, and the video starts with Shehnaaz’s character Sana asking Arjun if he wants to marry her or not. The latter says that he loves her and he doesn’t think marriage makes a difference, due to which Sana decides to part ways and leaves.

The video then has a series of flashbacks between the couple in the past in Arjun, who is living alone in their house now. Sana comes back, in the end, to collect her belongings and say a final goodbye which leads Arjun to convince her to stay, and proposes her to marry him right away, to which Sana says yes. The video has been shot in a very scenic location and features lakes, mountains, and a lot of greenery.

The song will give you all the fuzzy feels as the couple’s love story plays on the screen. The video has over 173k likes and 31.7k comments, most of which are in awe of the chemistry among the couple through the song. Have a look at the comments here.

The song which released yesterday has a total of 485,635 views so far. The production has been done by Prasad S. & Arjun Kanungo and the song has been directed by Keyur Bipinchandra Shah. The music for the song has been composed by the singer himself, with the script written by Dhruv Kanungo.

