Shehnaaz Gill's 'Kurta Pajama' Rakes A Thunderous Response; Fans Call Her 'Kaatilana'

After a long wait, music lovers were finally blessed with Tony Kakkar and Shehnaaz Gill’s much-awaited romantic number, Kurta Pajama on YouTube today. Voiced by Tony Kakkar, Kurta Pajama is Shehnaaz Gill’s third music video post her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Soon after the official video of Kurta Pajama was released, fans stormed the internet and showered praises on Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar, lauding their chemistry. Take a look at how fans reacted to the recently-launched music number:

#KurtaPajama Shehnaaz is Kaatilana in the new song. Whatr an amazing actor. — Staysafe (@Staysaf80799218) July 17, 2020

Chemistry is mind blowing @TonyKakkar and @ishehnaaz_gill



And my Jaaan Sana you look fire hot @ishehnaaz_gill



R you guys streaming ??#KurtaPajama pic.twitter.com/lz1PCfuDgX — Garima (Shehnaaz Army) (@meriJaanShehnaz) July 17, 2020

I know few of you are disappointed by the song but trust me go an watch 2-3 times more I'm sure addicted ho jaoge. It's like Genda phool song, pehle psnd nhi aaya but then bahut acha lga. Trust me on this. I'm liking the song vry much.❤❤#KurtaPajama #KurtaPajamaOutNow — Ste (@steffy_cyril) July 17, 2020

the top moments from #KurtaPajama👇

looks like I missed out on the music and singing😇 no problem will watch again🙈 (cuteness overload guaranteed) 👉https://t.co/ZrD03nvVGz pic.twitter.com/5J6IyRbeY2 — Akassh Ashok Gupta🧨 (@akasshagupta) July 17, 2020

All about Kurta Pajama

Written, composed and sung by Tony Kakkar, Kurta Pajama is the perfect foot-tapping party number, which features Shehnaaz Gill in a new bold avatar, unlike what fans witnessed during her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Besides Tony Kakkar and Shehnaaz Gill's eye-catching hook steps, what works in favour of the song is Kakkar and Gill's chemistry. The song was released today on Youtube and has already made its place on the trending charts, as the official video has crossed more than 5 lakh views within an hour of its release. The song has received more than 1,30,000 likes.

Shehnaaz on the professional-front

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were seen in the much-loved music video, Bhula Dunga, by Darshan Raval, which crossed the 74-million-views mark on YouTube. As per recent reports, the makers of the 10th season of the celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye have managed to rope in Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill for the show. Given the craze which the contestants created in Bigg Boss, fans are seemingly eager to witness their rivalry yet again. However, no official confirmation has been made by the makers and ex-Bigg Boss contestants. Reportedly, actor Salman Khan will be producing Nach Baliye 10.

If the reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz has been offered Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also stars Pooja Hegde and Aayush Sharma in prominent roles. As per reports, the makers have also managed to rope in Himanshi Khurana.

