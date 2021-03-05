Last Updated:

Shehnaaz Gill's New Music Video 'Fly' Gets Praised By Twitterati: "Her Charm Is Exquisite"

Shehnaaz Gill and Badshah's music video, titled Fly, has finally made it to the internet. Read on to find out what does the Twitterati think of it.

Shehnaaz Gill

The video of Shehnaaz Gill and Badshah's song, titled Fly, has finally made it to the internet. The music video, that sees Shehnaaz Gill and Badshah play the characters that are a part of the quintessential boy-trying-to-swoon girl plot, has been released by Sony Music India through their YouTube channel. Netizens that have seen the latest musical outing featuring the two have taken to various social media sites such as Twitter in order to share their two cents on Shehnaaz Gill's latest video.

As one can see, the Twitterati is essentially showering praises on the music video's female lead. While some have called her a "cutiepie", other Internet users have opined that her charm is exquisite. The Twitterati's reaction to the most recent addition to the list of Shehnaaz Gill's videos can be found below.

Twitterati's reaction to Shehnaaz Gill's latest video:

About 'Fly' the Music Video:

Shehnaaz Gill and Badshah's Fly is the duo's very first collaboration. The music for the video, as per Sony Music India, has been provided by D Soldierz and the same has been directed by eminent music video director duo Mahi & Joban Sandhu, who are collectively known as B2gether Pros. Watch the video below.

