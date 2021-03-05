Shehnaaz Gill's New Music Video 'Fly' Gets Praised By Twitterati: "Her Charm Is Exquisite"

The video of Shehnaaz Gill and Badshah's song, titled Fly, has finally made it to the internet. The music video, that sees Shehnaaz Gill and Badshah play the characters that are a part of the quintessential boy-trying-to-swoon girl plot, has been released by Sony Music India through their YouTube channel. Netizens that have seen the latest musical outing featuring the two have taken to various social media sites such as Twitter in order to share their two cents on Shehnaaz Gill's latest video.

As one can see, the Twitterati is essentially showering praises on the music video's female lead. While some have called her a "cutiepie", other Internet users have opined that her charm is exquisite. The Twitterati's reaction to the most recent addition to the list of Shehnaaz Gill's videos can be found below.

Twitterati's reaction to Shehnaaz Gill's latest video:

She’s the highlight of the song! She’s the highlight of the MV! She’s the highlight of it all. The way @ishehnaaz_gill shines through and through! Her charm is exquisite! She truly set the icey Gulmarg on fire!! 🔥#FlyOutNow pic.twitter.com/kIhHr7QG3o — Sonnia ♡ (@SonniaSlays) March 5, 2021

Okay. The song is good but this song was meant for you and I just fell in love with you all over again. You are precious, you are beautiful and BEAUTIFUL INSIDE OUT. Congratulations on this one, you have outdone yourself once again❤️ @ishehnaaz_gill #FlyOutNow — T (@sidsanax) March 5, 2021

If @ishehnaaz_gill was not in the song, it would still remind me of her! #FlyOutNow — 🅲🆈🅽 (@DilDiyaGallan) March 5, 2021

No Doubt @ishehnaaz_gill you are born to fly . You are raising the bar higher by your each project. All the very best , already song has received millions of views in a while. #FlyOutNow — Dr. Jayesh Thaker (@JThakers) March 5, 2021

It's ur time to #Fly high so Bebu keep flying. U will #Fly highest nd touch more success very soon.

All the best @ishehnaaz_gill #FlyOutNow#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/0Qpr8JG3qY — PRATAHKAL 4 BAJE 👀😇😇👀 (@_tune_hurt_kiya) March 5, 2021

“Asi game nu krde flip flip “



🤔 sounds familiar



😆i see what u did there @Its_Badshah



The song is so beautiful, and definitely catchy🥺💘

Both of you are looking absolutely stunning!!#FlyOutNow pic.twitter.com/fMKHEfykBd — PeachyStyles⚡️ (@fuvkoffkaledils) March 5, 2021

THIS SONG IS SO FREAKING GOOD

IT WAS JUST MADE FOR HER!!! ALREADY GROOVING!!!



Kudi kinni Fly lagdi, ankhiyan jhukaave thodi shy lagdi



The setup, Kashmir ki beauty, Shehnaaz looking absolute delight, the music everything!!! #FlyOutNow @ishehnaaz_gill @Its_Badshah pic.twitter.com/jJjsFl2gBp — ~☆♡☆~ (@mitali_xoxo) March 5, 2021

A year ago a song was dedicated to her.

A year later now a song is written on her.



Hamari kudi actually mein FLY karri hai 😎🤟@ishehnaaz_gill so proud of u, so happy for u. May all ur wishes come true. You just nailed it sweety 🔥🔥🔥#ShehnaazGill #FlyOutNow pic.twitter.com/f4BLp4F82q — Khanjari//SidNaaz ki Shona Bahu 💜 (@shona_bahu) March 5, 2021

Favourite Lines 🌝❤️

Kudi Kinni Fly Lagdi,

Cutie pie Lagdi,

Thodi Indian Thodi Thai Lagdi,

Game Nu Kare Flip Flip

These words are used to taunt her and look how beautifully she has presented it 💖💖💖💖#FlyOutNow@ishehnaaz_gill pic.twitter.com/zVtSBdIYXL — Meenu 🎵(FLY) SidNaaz (BBB3)🎵 (@MEenUTuLiKa06) March 5, 2021

She is up!💃



Yes we all are waiting 😍#FlyOutNow @ishehnaaz_gill pic.twitter.com/K5pXFRqmmf — SHEHNAAZ OFFICIAL FC || FLY (@ShehnaazShineFC) March 5, 2021

About 'Fly' the Music Video:

Shehnaaz Gill and Badshah's Fly is the duo's very first collaboration. The music for the video, as per Sony Music India, has been provided by D Soldierz and the same has been directed by eminent music video director duo Mahi & Joban Sandhu, who are collectively known as B2gether Pros. Watch the video below.

