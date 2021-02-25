Shehnaaz Gill Looks Flawless In Her New Post, Fan Comments 'beautiful Queen'

Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill never ceases to amaze her fans and followers with her pictures on social media. The Shona Shona actress is an avid social media user and enjoys a large base of more than 7 million followers on Instagram. Her recent picture on Instagram managed to leave the netizens in awe of her beauty. Scroll on to see what Shehnaaz Gill posted.

Shehnaaz Gill Stuns in Instagram post

Shehnaaz recently took to her Instagram to share a series of photos in which she manages to look flawless. The pictures seem to be clicked in a hotel room with Shehnaaz posing on the bed. The actress is wearing a maroon off the shoulder top paired with blue high waisted denim jeans. She has gone for the no-makeup makeup look with just a hint of light pinkish nude lipstick swiped on her lips. Shehnaaz has left her hair open and has also shared a close-up shot of her face. The pictures are captioned with just a butterfly emoji. Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram post below:

Shehnaaz'z fans were quick to comment on her post and started gushing about how beautiful the actress looks in the said pictures. One user commented, "WOW" while another wrote, "Baby katal kar degi" on her picture. Many of her fans also dropped a lot of heart and fire emojis in her comment section. Read some of the fan comments on Shehnaaz Gill's photos below:

Shehnaaz Gill's new movie and other projects

Shehnaaz Gill will be seen opposite Diljith Dosanjh in the comedy flick Honsla Rakh which is slated to release on October 15. Shehnaaz had recently shared the poster of her upcoming movie on Instagram. Check out the poster below:

Shehnaaz also has a lot of advertisements and brand deals in her kitty. Her Instagram feed is filled with pictures of her brand promotions. Her recent brand deals include Mamaearth, Go Noise, Moj and many more.

The actress will also be starring in an upcoming music video titled Fly with Badshah and Amit Uchana. The actress shared a post confirming this and shared that the music video will be releasing soon. She was recently in Kashmir shooting for the said music video. The actress treated her fans with a lot of pictures and videos from her stay in Kashmir. Check out some of the pictures and videos that the actress shared from Kashmir right here:

