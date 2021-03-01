Badshah's Udaariyaan TV Song Gives Introduction About New Show Along With Catchy Beats

Popular singer Badshah made his TV song debut for the upcoming show called Udaariyan. Badshah's Udaariyaan features Sargun Mehta as well as the main lead of the upcoming show Udaariyan. Badshah's Udaariyaan song also gives us a brief intro about the story of the show.

The show revolves around the character of Fateh Singh who is a boxer and loves a girl named Jasmine. However, another girl named Tejo is stuck between the love story of Fateh and Jasmine. The show will premiere on Colors TV on March 15, 2021. Colors TV posted the video song and added a caption "#Udaariyaan. Aise desi beats jiss par har koi Karega groove! @badboyshah ke iss swag waale introduction par kya hai aapka khayaal? Dekhiye Tejo, Fateh aur Jasmin ke sapno ki kahaani #Udaariyaan mein, 15th March se, shaam 7 baje, sirf #Colors par".

Also Read | 'The Girl On The Train' Actor Avinash Tiwary Called 'ghatiya' By Troll, Here's His Reply

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Refuses To Remove Mask For Paparazzi, His Reason Makes Netizens Laugh

Badshah makes his TV song debut for the Colors TV show Udaariyaan

Fans showered their immense love for the song and it has garnered over two million views on Instagram. A lot of fans loved the catchy beats while several others were excited to see Sargun Mehta in the video. Check out some of the reactions below:

About the cast of Udaariyaan

Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary, and Isha Malviya are a part of the cast of the show. Ankit Gupta has been a part of several shows like Balika Vadhu, Oye Jassie, Sadda Haq, Begusarai, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, and Kundali Bhagya. He also made his web series debut with Illegal: Justice Out Of Order with actors like Neha Sharma in the year 2020. Both Priyanka Chaudhary Isha Malviya is going to make their debut in the television industry with Udaariyaan.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Recalls Stories 'grannies Told', Says Her Birth 'disappointed Everyone'

About the makers of the show

The show is produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have been together since they worked together on the show 12/24 Karol Bagh. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta tied the knot on December 7, 2013. Ravi Dubey made his debut in the television industry with Stree..Teri Kahani and has participated in many reality shows. He was recently seen in the music video of Toxic along with Sargun Mehta. Sargun Mehta has shifted her career to Punjabi films and was last seen in the movie Jhalle.

Image Credits @badboyshah Instagram

Also Read | Sunil Dutt, Shammi Kapoor, Dharmendra's Letters Go Viral, NFAI To 'acquire And Preserve'

Also Read | Miley Cyrus Calls Herself 'queen Of Photo Dumping', Shares Number Of Old Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.