Sidharth Shukla Shuts Down Wedding Rumours With Shehnaaz Gill, Says 'Kunwara Hoon'

Actor Sidharth Shukla recently addressed rumours surrounding his marital status and set the record straight about his marriage with Shona Shona co-star, Shehnaaz Gill. On Thursday, the television actor channelled his inner wit to respond to a fan tweet, along with clearing the air around his much-talked-about wedding with Shehnaaz. For the unversed, after a picture of Shehnaaz gazing at Sidharth with sindoor on her forehead had gone viral on social media, speculations were rife that the duo had tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding ceremony.

Is Sidharth Shukla married? 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actor smartly discloses his marital status

Ever since Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill appeared in two popular Colors TV reality shows in 2019-2020, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding their togetherness among all the '#SidNaaz' fans on social media. Recently, the 40-year-old shut down all the rumours about his and Shehnaaz's wedding as he responded to a fan tweet. Yesterday, i.e. February 25, 2021, one Twitter user took to the micro-blogging platform and wrote to Sidharth tweeting, "Bhai @sidharth_shukla Meri girlfriend keh rhi hai jab tak reply or follow back nhi doge shadi nhi karegi kya chahte ho main kuwara rahu aisa n Karo reply do plz shadi hogi to main apke liy spl karunga ek reply".

Take a look:

Bhai @sidharth_shukla

Meri girlfriend keh rhi hai jab tak reply or follow back nhi doge shadi nhi karegi kya chahte ho main kuwara rahu aisa n Karo reply do😭😭 plz shadi hogi to main apke liy spl karunga ek reply.😞😞😭#SidharthShukla — Shivam malik (@MALIK_SHIVAMJAT) February 25, 2021

Soon after Malik Shivamjat's tweet surfaced on Twitter, it was quick to catch the Balika Vadhu actor's attention. Thus, Sidharth decided to smartly respond to the fan tweet by also taking a dig at media reports for falsely claiming that he's married when he's actually not. In his tweet, he wrote, "Bhai Kunwara tag acha hai ... main tho kunwara hoon fir bhi kuch media walo ne shadi shuda karar kar diya hai ... maybe they know more than I do about me".

Check out Sidharth Shukla's Twitter response below:

Bhai Kunwara tag acha hai ... main tho kunwara hoon fir bhi kuch media walo ne shadi shuda karar kar diya hai ... maybe they know more than I do about me 🤔 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 25, 2021

Meanwhile, after treating all the 'SidNaaz' fans with their swoon-worthy chemistry in the peppy track Shona Shona by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, Sidharth and Shehnaaz will soon be seen in yet another music video. The duo will be seen sharing the screen space in the music video of Shreya Ghoshal's upcoming song, Habit. However, its release date has been kept under the wraps as of now.

