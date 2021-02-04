Shehnaaz Gill Posts Photos Of Herself In Kashmir, Fans Feel In Love With Her 'pahadi' Look

Bigg Boss Season 13's popular contestant, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen in a new 'pahadi' look in her recent photos. Shehnaaz is enjoying the weather of Kashmir. She made her debut as an actress in a Punjabi film called Sat Shri Akaal England. Shehnaaz Gill was born and raised in Punjab.

Shehnaz Gill's 'pahadi' look gets viral

Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaz Gill can be seen enjoying the snowfall of Kashmir in a 'pahadi' look. She shared a set of photos on Instagram. Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram was swamped with love and admiration from her fans and followers. Shehnaaz Gill is highly active on her social media accounts. Check out all the pictures below:

His brother Shehbaz Badesha also commented on her photo saying "Beautiful Like heaven". Famous model Amit Sobti also fell in love with her 'pahadi look. Shehnaaz Gill's photos have already got more than 6 million likes. Shehnaaz Gill's photos also got more than 31K comments. Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram was filled with love and admiration from her fans and followers. Check out the reaction of her fans below:

Shehnaaz Gill became very popular after Bigg Boss. She even got her own dialogue meme song called "Tommy " by Yashraj Mukhate which went viral. She has more than 6.8 million followers on Instagram and she keeps her followers updated about her life. She even shared a photo with popular rapper Badshah. They are working on a new project which is going to be released soon.

They are shooting in Jammu and Kashmir for their music video. Shehnaaz Gill debuted her modeling career by working on a 2015 music video called Shiv Di Kitaab. She also played pivotal roles in Punjabi films like Kala Shah Kal and Daaka. She was recently seen in the music video of Shona Shona which was sung by Tony and Neha Kakkar. Shona Shona has crossed over 10 crore views on Youtube.

Image Credits - @shehnaazgill Instagram

