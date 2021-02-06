Shehnaaz Gill's Weekly Roundup: From Her Upcoming Song To Her Endorsements

Reality star Shehnaaz Gill has a huge fan following across the globe, which is quite visible in the Twitter hashtags that trend every now and then. Her bubbly and sweet personality has helped her make a mark amongst the people in a very short period of time. For the last few days, Shehnaaz Gill has been working on a new musical piece by Bollywood rapper Badshah. Here is a look at Shehnaaz Gill’s photos and videos that sum up her first week of February 2021.

Shehnaaz Gill’s new song and other updates from the week

1. Shehnaaz Gill can be seen promoting a leading beauty brand in this video. The young star is seen dressed in a chic pink outfit which has been aptly styled with a colourful headband. In the short promotional clip, she is seen speaking about the importance of relaxing and how it is an integral part of her day.

2. Shehnaaz Gill can be seen endorsing another beauty brand in this Instagram post. She is seen speaking about her luminous skin and how she takes care of it with a few simple steps. She is wearing a gorgeous black dress that has a partially sheer pattern around the shoulder region. She has also paired the look with a stunning black and white headband, which is a part of her signature style.

3. In this post, Shehnaaz Gill has shared a picture from her upcoming song with rapper Badshah. In the picture posted, she is seen posing alongside Badshah while staring at a distance. She is seen dressed in a simple black sweater which has been put together with a vigorous yellow muffler. She has also added a pair of thick gloves which stand in contrast with her light-shade lipstick. Badshah, on the other hand, is seen dressed in a black leather jacket and a pair of neon ski glasses.

4. In this set of pictures posted, Shehnaaz Gill is seen donning a quirky and unique Kashmiri outfit which stands in contrast with the white snow in the background. The outfit also has a few pieces of bronze and has been studded in unique prints and embroideries. Her hair has been left open with soft curls while her pink-dominant makeup stands out vividly.

Image Courtesy: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

