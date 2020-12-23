Sheryl Rouse Releases Latest Christmas 2020 Song To Cheer Fans Up On 'COVID Christmas'

Sheryl Rouse is best known for being one of the most energetic performers in the world. She recently released a COVID Christmas song on the internet that somehow fit into the current scenario in the world. Through her Merry Christmas song, she made everyone assure that the pandemic situation will soon recover. She also shared how this song made her cry while she was recording it. Let’s take a look at Sheryl Rouse’s COVID Christmas song through which she wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

Sheryl Rouse’s version of Christmas 2020

Sheryl Rouse recently added an amazing Christmas to the Christmas 2020 songs’ list. The song is named Have Yourself a Merry COVID Christmas through which the singer is trying to calm everyone down this Christmas and stating that everything will be fine soon. In the video, she also stated how she was inspired by their government official while making this song.

Through the song, she also stated that someday this virus will be out of everyone’s sight hence everyone needs to have a Merry COVID Christmas this year. Later, she also added how through our fears, everyone will get out of this situation and will come out on time. She even added a line where she asked everyone to wear a mask and keep a distance of 6 feet from each other. She then ended the song by wishing everyone to stay safe and healthy. In the video, she also stated how she got teary-eyed while she was listening to the lyrics of the song.

Also Read Eminem Offers Apology To Rihanna For Siding With Chris Brown In New Song 'Zeus'

Also Read Ed Sheeran Reveals His 'Christmas Gift', New Song Called 'Afterglow'; Listen Here

Here’s a list of best Christmas 2020 songs that might cheer you up this year.

‘Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas’ by Dolly Parton and Michael Bublé

‘I Need You Christmas’ by Jonas Brothers

‘Dynamite (Holiday remix)’ by BTS

‘It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries’ by Carly Rae Jepsen

‘Under the Mistletoe’ by Kelly Clarkson

‘Here this Christmas’ by Gwen Stefani

‘Holiday’ by Lil Nas X

‘How Could This Be Christmas’ by Mandy Moore

‘The Christmas Song’ by Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello

"Santa Tell Me" by Ariana Grande

"8 Days of Christmas" by Destiny's Child

"Snow in California" by Ariana Grande

"Where Are You Christmas" by Faith Hill

Also Read 'House' Christmas Episodes: See The List Of Best Christmas Episodes From The Show

Also Read A Look At The Best '30 Rock' Christmas Episodes To Binge-watch From The Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.