A Look At The Best '30 Rock' Christmas Episodes To Binge-watch From The Show

30 Rock is an American satirical sitcom created by Tina Fey. The series stars Fey with a supporting cast that includes Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, Scott Adsit, Judah Friedlander, Katrina Bowden, Keith Powell, Lonny Ross, John Lutz, Kevin Brown, Grizz Chapman, and Maulik Pancholy.

It is based on a writer who deals with an arrogant new boss and a crazy new star all together while trying to run a successful show without losing her mind. Read on to see a list of the best 30 Rock Christmas episodes.

All 30 Rock Christmas episodes

Christmas Special (Season 3)

In the episode, Jack goes to surprise his mother Colleen on Christmas, however, he accidentally hits her car. Colleen and Jack spend their Christmas in New York with siblings. Liz, on the other hand, asks every writer to participate in the post-office Santa program. It’s Liz’s first Christmas alone; her parents are going on a cruise with a “Sexy at 70” theme. Liz goes overboard, buying toys, TVs and what she thinks are rapping Santas to two kids who live in Uptown.

She delivers the presents-filled wagon with the help of Tracy, Grizz and Dot Com. The episode gives Liz some of the best scenes of season three. In her anger, Liz goes to the post office to try to get census information on the address where the toys were stolen. The episode ends with Jack telling his mother he loves her and doesn’t want her to die. “I’m never going to,” she says, or threatens. The credits roll with Jack and Colleen singing “The Christmas Song” at the piano.

Ludachristmas (Season 2)

GE’s gift to its employees is a new handheld photo scanner/paper shredder. It’s a terrible gift that’s quickly thrown out by everyone who receives it, Kenneth Parcell who laments everyone losing grasp of the true meaning of Christmas. He puts on the intervention of sorts right before the annual Ludachristmas, an annual booze-filled party with a history of debauchery. Meanwhile, Liz’s parents are in town and Jack is confused that Liz isn’t a “ball of anxiety.” Unlike Jack’s mom Colleen, who is also in town for Christmas, the Lemons are really supportive of their kin. Later, Jack and Colleen have a fun conversation with Lemons, Liz's parents who end unravelling with each other while Jack and Colleen enjoy the show.

My Whole Life Is Thunder (Season 7)

Colleen comes to New York and tells Jack she feels she doesn’t have much longer to live. It’s an oddly sentimental Colleen, and Jack doesn’t buy it. He’s even a little annoyed that she suggested she would die. Jack has said over the years that she’ll outlive everyone. Colleen does die in “My Whole Life is Thunder” and Jack seizes the opportunity and challenges himself to deliver the greatest eulogy of all time.

This is the least Christmasy episode 30 Rock had, but it’s the one where the episode moves the series forward the most. Colleen dies, Jenna gets married, Liz’s life starts to turn around. We know it’s Christmas because of Colleen’s explanation for why she had a black eye: “I was watching television and they started interviewing an Asian Santa Claus, and my arm went numb.”

Also Read| Best Christmas episodes of 'Friends' to turn up the festive mood this holiday season

Christmas Attach Zone (Season 5)

Liz invites Jack to her Christmas Eve plans, which involve a meal at K-Mart Café and watching Tootsie. Upon hearing this, Jack invites Liz to his house for Christmas Eve where he is hosting his “Christmas Attack Zone:” Colleen Donaghy doesn’t know Avery is pregnant, and she doesn’t know that Jack found out Milton was his biological father. He’s going to ambush her. Liz is against it because she wants a drama-free Christmas Eve, but as she puts it, “As hard as you try, you can’t escape the horrors of Christmas.”

Also Read| 'House' Christmas episodes: See the list of best Christmas episodes from the show

Secret Santa (Season 4)

The only 30 Rock Christmas episode without Jack’s mom, the impossible-to-please, biting and vicious Colleen Donaghy. Liz ponders what to get Jack for Christmas; the two are exchanging gifts for the first time this year and Jack, as Jack does, makes a game out of it – a game he plays only because he knows he will win. He loves gift-giving because he guilts his recipients: nothing they give him can ever measure up to what he gives them. His assistant Jonathan – who calls Jack the best gift-giver of all time – once bought him a 95-dollar bottle of olive oil; In return, Jack freed Jonathan’s sister from a North Korean jail.

Also Read| 'Psych' Christmas Episodes' list for all the detective series fanatics

Also Read| SpongeBob Christmas Episodes: See List Of Best Christmas Episodes From This Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.