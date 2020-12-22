'House' Christmas Episodes: See The List Of Best Christmas Episodes From The Show

House is an American television series that originally ran on the FOX network. The show is a medical drama that consists of eight seasons. It was aired from November 16, 2004, to May 21, 2012. The main character of the show is Dr House who often clashes with his fellow physicians and leads into conflicts because of hypotheses about his patients' illnesses. He leads a team of diagnosticians in New Jersey.

It is the most-watched television program in the world in 2008. The show has also received numerous awards. During 8 seasons, the show has delivered some of best House Christmas episodes. Read ahead to know about the best Christmas episodes of House.

Best House Christmas episodes list -

Season 1: Episode 5 - Damned if You Do

Sister Augustine arrives at the hospital with her hands covered in a severe rash. House diagnoses as dermatitis caused by a dish soap allergy. When she suffers an asthma attack during the examination, House makes a mistake with Epinephrine and the patient suffers a heart attack. Later, House is accused of the same and he is given 24 hours to prove that he is not at fault.

Season 3: Episode 10 - Merry Little Christmas

Wilson revealed that he did not write all the prescriptions House has presented to be filled. House fears going to jail. Cuddy cut off his supply of Vicodin to pressure him, while he is under pressure due to patient dwarfism who has a serious undiagnosed condition that only he seems to have information about. Cuddy forces House to confess.

Season 4: Episode 10 - It's a Wonderful Lie

In this episode, House faces one of his worst nightmares. A patient and her daughter are honest with him and state their opinion in front of him. Eventually, he figures out what the patient has been hiding from him by performing a Christmas miracle to confirm his diagnosis.

Season 5: Episode 11 - Joy to the World

Dr House deals with the case of a 16-year-old girl. The girl had collapsed at a Christmas pageant and keeps getting sicker. There happens to be a Christmas party as the hospital in which Cuddy receives the most precious gift of all.

