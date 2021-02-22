SHINee Makes Grand Comeback With New Single Don't Call Me MV | Watch

SHINee has made a grand comeback with their new album Don’t Call Me. Fans of the Kpop boy band were eagerly waiting for the seventh studio album by the band for around two and a half years. They had released their 6th album The Story of Light in 2018. The talented boy band’s comeback happened with the latest Don't Call Me MV which released today on February 22, 2021. For all the people who are wondering about the Don't Call Me MV by SHINee, here is everything you need to know about it.

SHINee mark their return with Don't Call Me MV

The long-awaited seventh album has made its mark with just how the fans had expected it to be. The latest Don't Call Me MV is the lead track from the album by the same name. The music video is fierce, powerful, and bound to leave a mark on the viewers' minds. The peppy track is a hip-hop-based dance number and talks about the feeling of betrayal in love. The members of SHINee give a firm warning to never call them again because of the feeling of betrayal in the music video. The song is quite different in terms of sound as compared to previous SHINee's songs. The hip-hop-based song has been earning praises from listeners all over the world. Here is a look at the Don't Call Me MV.

The song is one of the darkest songs by the boy band. The music video also puts a display of bold choices in sets and the visuals as it continuously keeps the focus on the dark theme of the song through the sets and colour tones. The group is dressed in their fashionable best avatar for the Don't Call Me MV and can be seen grooving to the iconic choreography by them that consists of some of the lightning-fast dance moves.

SHINee's songs and SHINee's members' age

The video has been viewed by more than 1.3 million users around the world and has received more than 414 thousand likes on Youtube. A lot of users took to the comments section and praised the Don't Call Me MV. The latest song is the title track from the album Don’t Call Me. The entire seventh album consists of nine songs. SHINee's songs from the album are Don't Call Me, Heart Attack, Marry You, CØDE, I Really Want You, Kiss Kiss, Body Rhythm, Attention, and 빈칸 (Kind). Here is a look at the SHINee's members' age

SHINee's members' age

Onew - 31 years

Choi Min-ho 29 years

Key – 29 years

Lee Tae-min – 27 years

Image Credits: Shinee's Instagram

