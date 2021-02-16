SHINee Surprises SHAWOLs With New Song, 'Heart Attack' And Teaser Images

K-pop band SHINee recently released concept photos days before the release of their upcoming album. The SHAWOLs definitely couldn't keep calm after seeing the boys. The band surely knows how to surprise their SHAWOLs. On January 31, the band appeared on their special broadcast, "The Ringtone: SHINee is Back", after which they released a mood sampler video on their social media account. Along with the video, the band also released teaser images.

On February 15, the band took to their Twitter to announce that they will be highlight songs from their album, Don't Call Me. The first song that the SHAWOLs can stream is titled 'Heart Attack'. The songs will stream through SHINee hotline. Take a look.

SHINee's new song and many more

오늘(15일)부터 매일 한 곡씩 샤이니 핫라인 통해 정규 7집 수록곡 하이라이트 음원 공개🎵 첫번째 곡 : Heart Attack



샤이니, 정규 7집 수록곡 ‘Heart Attack’ 하이라이트 음원 공개.. 에너제틱한 매력https://t.co/UATpjWxFmk #SHINee #샤이니#SHINee_is_Calling#Heart_Attack#Dont_Call_Me — SHINee (@SHINee) February 15, 2021

The mood sampler that was released by the group included the members Onew, Key, Minho, and Taemin. They were seen wearing colourful suits and the set was bright-coloured. The members then sit in the garden while the line, "In this area, some of my beliefs become a fantasy, and some of my fantasies become a belief" is narrated in the background. Check out the mood sampler.

After the release of the mood sampler, the band also released teaser images. The photos include the members posing in the garden of the set as well as in the car. Besides the teaser images that were released on the same day as the mood sampler, the band surprised their fans with another set of pictures on February 11. In the new set of pictures, the boys were seen photographed with the flowers. Check it out.

SHINee's teaser images

SHINee's songs

The K-pop band was formed by SM Entertainment in the year 2008. They made their debut with EP, Replay, and a single with the same name. Their first studio album was titled 'The Shinee World', which bagged the Newcomer Album of the Year at the 23rd Golden Disc Awards. The album includes songs like "Forever or Never", a remix of "Love Should Go On", and the title track "Amigo". The band is finally making a comeback after a break of two years with their album Don't Call Me that will release on February 22.

