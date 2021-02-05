'Lovestruck In The City' Gets An Additional Episode Focusing On SHINEe's Minho Character

Lovestruck in the City is a South Korean romance drama mockumentary that aired on December 22 last year on Netflix. Directed by Park Shin-woo, the series depicts realistic love stories of young people who deal with different struggles in a complex city. The storyline of the series is in an interview format with six people talking about their dating life. The main cast members include Ji Chang-wook, Kim Ji-won, Kim Min-seok, So Joo-yeon, Ryu Kyung-soo, Ryu Kyung-soo and Han Ji-eun.

Lovestruck in the City episode extension

According to Soompi, a new episode has been added to the drama to focus on SHINee member Minho’s character. The basic format of 16 episodes will be extended to 17 and the drama will end on February 16. Along with the candid love stories of the six individuals including Park Jae Won and Lee Eun Oh, living strongly through the present, the 17th episode will be a special final episode featuring the budding romance of Oh Dong Shik played by SHINee’s Minho. In the earlier episodes, Oh Dong Shik has created a strong impression with the arrest of the camera thief and has portrayed a different way of love than other characters. It was reported that he will be given more screen time in the additional episode and will deliver a gift-like excitement in his romance storyline and fun till the end.

SHINee's band member Minho

Minho is a part of the Korean boy band SHINee along with other members Onew, Key, and Taemin. Minho was recently discharged from mandatory military service last year and he debuted his solo song 'I’m Home' as a farewell to his fans before leaving for military services in April 2020. SHINee is popular for its complex dance routines, their several songs have helped them win many awards including the title of‘ Princes of K-Pop. SHINee's songs like Lucifer, Replay, and Ring Ding Dong are highly popular among K-pop fans. Minho discharged from the Military in November 2020 and reunited with his fellow SHINee members. Few weeks after discharge he surprised his fans by appearing in Lovestruck in the City. Even though he played a small role, it was enough to catch his fan's attention, creating a stir about the series which eventually led to the addition of a new episode focusing on his character.

