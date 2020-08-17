Shivangi Joshi All Hearts As Her Music-video 'Baarish' Bags 20 Mn Views Within 5 Days

On August 11, the much-anticipated romantic song starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, Baarish, was dropped on the video streaming platform YouTube. Recently, the song hit the milestone and crossed 20 million views. Expressing her happiness, Shivangi Joshi took to the story session of her Instagram and shared a short music video from her song along with a heart GIF. Scroll down to have a look.

Shivangi's Baarish crosses 20 MN views

READ | Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan To Recreate This Famous 90s Song In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Shivangi Joshi's music video

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer Baarish focused on the brighter side of a love story. The video narrated a beautiful anecdote of a couple that is so in love but cannot be next to each other due to various other commitments. In the video, the lead actors are in a long-distance relationship and both of them cannot help but wish for a moment together.

READ | Samir Sharma's Death: Shivangi Joshi & Gurmeet Choudhary Mourn, Say 'sad And Unfortunate'

The video featured their memories related to monsoons. The audience found the lyrics heartfelt and relatable as most people are living away from each other owing to the lockdown. The three-minute-fifty-three-second long song has garnered more than 451k likes on YouTube. The description of the song read, "Baarish is quite the best weather to reminisce some of the memories worth remembering, and this video is sure to make you fall in love with all those moments and make you want to tug your heartstrings."

Watch the video below:

READ | Mohsin Khan And Shivangi Joshi's 'Baarish' Is A Catchy Piece On Monsoons And Romance

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan

Apart from the music video, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo has often made headlines for their BTS videos and photos. A few days back, when the duo resumed the shooting after a gap of over three months, they treated their fans with a video post. In the video, they were seen dancing on the song, Aunty Ji, from the movie Ek Mein Aur Ek Tu (2012). The two also wore wigs that made them look old.

Talking about the current plot of their serial, Kartik played by Mohsin is blaming Naira played by Shivangi for the critical health situation of his father Manish. In recent episodes, they also celebrated Rakshabandhan. In the upcoming episode, Naira will try to clarify misunderstanding with Manish, but Kartik will stop her from doing so.

READ | Shivangi Joshi Drops 'Baarish' Teaser & Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her Chemistry With Mohsin

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.