Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan To Recreate This Famous 90s Song In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back on air after the shooting was paused due to the pandemic; it has now restarted, much to the joy of its viewers. Recently, new pictures of Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan surfaced from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that have left the fans in awe. Fans cannot seem to wait to see their favourite couple Kartik and Naira in their new looks. Read here to know more about it.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to recreate this hit song

On August 4, several pictures from the set of the show surfaced and it seems like the show will be recreating the famous song from the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! If we go by the outfit the lead actors are sporting the song they are recreating in the show seems to be the famous song Didi Tera Devar Deewana.

In the picture, Shivangi Joshi is seen wearing the same purple embellished saree that became a sensation with Madhuri's performance in the song. On the other hand, Mohsin's outfit also matches the white-and-black shirt look that Salman Khan had sported in the film. Fans are eagerly waiting for seeing the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Take a look at the post here.

The new episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai started airing from July 13. The show started with a new twist that has kept its viewers hooked to their screens. In this new twist, Shivangi Joshi's character Naira was seen in a double role and has excited a fan a lot. Now that the news of Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan recreation the song from Hum Aapke Hain Koun is out fans are even more eager to watch the show.

In other news, it was reported that Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan will be seen in a music video. The song will be sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben. Actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi shared this news via their social media pages. Mohsin took to his Instagram and shared the poster of the song titled Baarish. In the caption of the post, he wrote "Eid Mubaarak🤗 Perfect date to release the poster... A beautiful Song coming soon". He also shared a few lines from the song that go like this "Tumhe baarish badaa yaad karti hai....Aaj bhi mujhse teri baat karti hai !!!" Shivangi Joshi also shared a post of the song on her Instagram account and wished her fans on Eid. Take a look at the posts here.

