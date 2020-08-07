Shivangi Joshi Drops 'Baarish' Teaser & Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her Chemistry With Mohsin

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are one of the popular on-screen couples of Indian television. The rumoured couple also play reel-life husband and wife on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Naira and Kartik. The couple is all set to release their first-ever music video, Baarish whose teaser was dropped today. Here's what this is about.

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's Baarish teaser out

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's first-ever music video, Baarish released its teaser today. Baarish teaser begins with Shivangi and Mohsin dancing on a terrace in the rain. The two also engage in a romantic moment under a bedsheet much like Jordan and Heer in Rockstar. The teaser video is interspersed with snippets of singers Payal Dev and Stebin Ben singing the lyrics.

Taking to her social media account, Shivangi Joshi posted the teaser of Baarish. In the caption, she said, "Tumhe Baarish Bada Yaad Karti Hai…Aaj Bhi Mujhse Teri Baat Karti Hai! ❤️ ⛈️ Here's a sneak-peek of what's in store for you’ll, #Baarish will be out on 11th August 2020, 11 AM. Kaisa laga teaser?". Take a look:

Shivangi Joshi also shared the motion poster and still poster of Baarish on social media. Adding a caption to the motion poster, she wrote, "#Baarish is releasing on 11th August 2020. ❤️ Super excited to see your reaction to the teaser dropping tomorrow at 11AM only on @vyrloriginals YouTube channel.". Take a look here:

Meanwhile, Baarish is the first-ever music video of both Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. The lyrics to of the song has been penned by Kunaal Vermaa while Payal Dev and Stebin Ben lent their voice to the song. Baarish will release on August 11, 2020 at 11 am.

In other news, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan have been co-stars on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for four years now. There have been many rumours of the couple that they are dating. However, neither confirmed the news although Mohsin frequently pops up on Shivangi's social media feed in adorable poses.

