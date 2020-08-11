Mohsin Khan And Shivangi Joshi's 'Baarish' Is A Catchy Piece On Monsoons And Romance

The much-anticipated love song starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, Baarish, was recently released on the video streaming platform YouTube. The song speaks about the monsoons and the memories attached with it, from the eyes of an adorable couple in a long-distance relationship. The song has been composed by Payal Dev, who has also sung the female segment of the piece, while the rest has been sung by Stebin Ben. The composition seems to be a major plus point for the latest love song, Baarish.

Baarish- a soothing song for the soul

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's Baarish was recently released on the internet and fans seem to be liking what has been presented to them. Unlike most song videos released in the recent past, this one will not leave you with a heavy heart as it focuses on the brighter side of a love story. The video puts forth a beautiful anecdote of a couple that is so in love but cannot be next to each other due to various other commitments.

They are in a long-distance relationship and both of them cannot help but wish for a moment together. They have too many memories together and most of these are related to monsoons. This is where the lyrics, penned down by Kunaal Vermaa, come into the picture. The words are heartfelt and relatable for everyone since most people are living away from each other owing to the lockdown. Most viewers will find the lyrics and the visuals relevant in their own lives which is sure to work in favour of the song.

Read Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Sanjay Gandhi On Rule For Senior Actors: 'It Is Not Fair'

Also read Samir Sharma's Death: Shivangi Joshi & Gurmeet Choudhary Mourn, Say 'sad And Unfortunate'

The hook of the song is the most effective part of Baarish. Stebin Ben’s voice is magical and Payal Dev has a unique and impactful way of leaving a mark in the minds of the audience. The tune will also probably be stuck in the minds of the people for a long time. The creative decision of choosing Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan for the part is also being lauded as they are a famous on-screen couple well-known for their role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and hence have a huge fan base.

Overall, the song seems to be here to stay. With the catchy tune and understandable lyrics, people will mostly end up listening to this one on loop, in the middle of a downpour. Have a look at the song starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan here.

Read Gurmeet Choudhary On Shifting To Films: 'They Didn't Want To Take Risk With A TV Actor'

Also read 'Naagin 4' Finale BTS Pics Leaked Online, Feature The Actors Doing 'Maha Tandav'; See Pics

Image Courtesy: Still From YouTube (VYRLOriginals)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.