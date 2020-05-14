Shraddha Arya And Dheeraj Dhoopar Create Magic In Their New Song 'Viah Nai Karauna'

Kundali Bhagya actors Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's most awaited music video Viah Nai Karauna is finally out. The actors recently announced their collaboration for the music video and the fans could not control their excitement. The television audience highly appreciated Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the roles of Preeta and Karan on the show Kundali Bhagya. Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the shooting of shows and films has stopped but the Jodi is back with a music video and the chemistry is something that the fans of Kundali Bhagya will love.

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's song Viah Nai Karauna will make the audience fall in love with the couple once again. The beautiful chemistry between the actors will remind the fans of their moments on Kundali Bhagya. Viah Nai Karauna is a soulful track which begins with peppy music and hits the right chords. According to the name of the song Viah Nai Karauna is all about weddings. The music video starts with a wedding where Shraddha Arya enters the wedding venue looking absolutely gorgeous and seeing her, Dheeraj Dhoopar is left amazed.

From teasing each other to dancing together, the duo will impress the audience with their lovely bonding in this song. Their cute nok-jhok in the video will surely make the Kundali Bhagya fans fall in love with this song. One of the best scenes of the song is when Dheeraj Dhoopar goes down on one knee and proposes Shraddha Arya.

Right from the music of the song to the story, everything about the song Viah Nai Karauna is very well executed by the makers and the actors. The stunning locations and the costumes will give viewers destination wedding vibes. The beautiful music of the song Viah Nai Karauna makes it a perfect wedding song.

Popular singer Asees Kaur lent her melodious voice to the track Viah Nai Karauna. Rajat Nagpal has composed the music of the song. The slow-paced song has some beautiful lyrics that are written by Babbu. The song Viah Nai Karauna is produced by Anshul Garg and directed by Gurinder Bawa.

Watch the song Viah Nai Karauna here

