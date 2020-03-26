India is currently facing a 21-day lockdown period in order to combat the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. Many celebrities have found things to do to keep themselves busy during this time in self-isolation. Similarly, Shraddha Arya and her friends have been having a gala time amid this lockdown period.

Shraddha Arya and Shivangi Joshi set incredible BFF goals in this quarantine period

Shraddha Arya was recently seen having a good time with her television BFFs. In a picture shared by one of Shivangi Joshi fan pages, it can be seen that television BFFs Shraddha Arya, Shashank Vyas, and Adhvik Mahajan were involved in a video call from Shivangi Joshi. The actors indulged in some quality time with each other over video call and could be seen smiling. Some stars could be seen hanging out in their regular clothes and having a good time.

Actor Shraddha Arya shared these photos on her Instagram stories where her television BFFs could be seen having a good time. Some of the castmates were laughing, while some were making weird expressions. Some were even spotted relaxing on the couch in their regular clothes. The picture was captioned as how we meet nowadays, hinting at the lockdown scenario in the country.

Currently, several TV shows and Bollywood films have shelved their shooting schedules due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis faced by the world. TV shows have resorted to showing reruns of episodes during their designated slots on their respective channels. It was cleared up by the makers of several TV serials that several shows will not air new episodes for quite a while until the situation does not normalise.

