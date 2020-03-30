What 'Kundali Bhagya' Actors Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar And Others Doing In Quarantine

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off to the hit show Kumkum Bhagya which airs on Zee TV. The first episode of the show premiered on July 12, 2017, and went on to become one of the most-loved shows of Zee TV. The show stars Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura in the lead roles and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has led to a lockdown in India. Production and filming are shut down until further notice. Read to know how Kundali Bhagya stars are spending their time in lockdown.

Kundali Bhagya actors during the quarantine

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya plays Dr Preeta in the show. She has more than 1 million followers on her social media handle on Instagram. Shraddha taught her fans on how to make a face mask at home while in quarantine. She shared a few stories in which she is seen reading books, video calling some friends and streaming on Netflix.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar plays the role of Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. He reposted a picture with his wife and urged fans to stay home. Dheeraj has shared a few TikTok videos in his stories on Instagram. His TikTok account has 1 million followers.

Manit Joura

Manit Joura portrays Rishabh Luthra in the show. He has been quite active on his social media handle on Instagram. Along with telling fans to stay home. He has also urged them to take care of pets and also daily wage workers. Manit was seen clapping on the balcony to appreciate the efforts of people who are tirelessly working amid COVID-19.

Anjum Fakih

Anjum Fakih plays Srishti Arora in Kundali Bhagya. She uploaded a picture in which she introduced her nine-year-old cat named Ivy. Anjum shared throwback pictures of her appearance in Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani.

