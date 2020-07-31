Shreya Ghoshal Supports 'Credits De Do Yaar' Track Demanding ‘credits’ For Lyricists

Around 15 lyricists namely Kausar Munir, Varun Grover, Swanand Kirkire, Sameer Anjaan, Amitabh Bhattacharya, and others have joined hands to create fun and a unique track titled 'Credit De Do Yaar'. The song has them demanding their 'due credit' for their works on the music platforms. The track was composed by them after many musicians and artists took to social media to criticize the lack of credits given to the lyricists on the music platforms. Singer Shreya Ghoshal has also come out in support of the track and the cause that it is supporting.

Shreya Ghoshal supports Credit De Do Yaar

She quoted Swanand's tweet who shared the song on her Twitter. The singer wrote that one should make this cause happen if they are music lovers. She said how the system now needs a change. The Piyu Bole singer further wrote that one should give the due love and respect to the writers and the lyricists for which they should not ask for. Take a look at Shreya's tweet supporting the song.

#CreditDeDoYaar Let’s make this happen as music lovers and fans! The system needs a change. Let’s give the due respect and love our writers/lyricists deserve that they shouldn’t even have to ask for. https://t.co/5TolJLB92u — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) July 30, 2020

The song, Credit De Do Yaar is penned by Kausar Munir. Artists like Manoj Muntashir, Nilesh Mishra, Shelee, Mayur Puri, Abhiruchi Chand, Puneet Sharma, Kumaar, Anvita Dutt, Raj Shekhar, and Hussain Haidry are also part of the initiative. Varun Grover took to his social media to share the song. Apart from Shreya, composer Salim Merchant also took to his social media to support the song and the cause.

Salim Merchant came out in support of the song

He shared the song and wrote how melody and music make a song. He added that all the other aspects of the track like the picturization, the voice, and the arrangements come later. Salim wrote that some of the music platforms credit the lyricists but most of them still don't which has to change. He added that he hopes everyone can work towards bringing that change. Take a look at his tweet.

Melody & lyrics make a song. Everything else comes later, the voice , the arrangement , the pictureistaion. Some of the platforms credit the lyricists but a lot of them don’t and this has to change!



I hope we can all work towards bringing that change! #CreditDeDoYaar https://t.co/iUJxVLclJS — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) July 30, 2020

Varun also took to his Twitter to share some examples wherein official YouTube channels of music companies do not credit the writers or the lyricists of a song. Varun also stated that these channels credit the makers of the film or the actors but fail to credit the lyricists. He said in many cases the platforms credit only the composers or the singers instead of the lyricists.

