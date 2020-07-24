Sanjeeda Shaikh Sings 'Hasi Ban Gaye', Fans Say 'Gazab Ki Aawaz Hai Aapki'; Watch

Actor Sanjeeda Shaikh has been quite active on her social media and has often shared some fun and candid moments of her during the lockdown period. In these testing times, the actress has kept her fans entertained by posting several posts on her Instagram feed and stories. Recently, the Ek Hasina Thi actor posted a video on her feed where she is showing off her singing skills. Take a look at the post here to know more.

Read Also | Sanjeeda Shaikh And Aamir Ali's Story Will Leave You Emotional Amidst Divorce Rumors

Sanjeeda Shaikh sings Hasi Ban Gaye for fans

Sanjeeda Shaikh shared a video where she sang Shreya Ghoshal's popular song from the film Hamari Adhuri Kahani. She sang the song Hasi Ban Gaye from the Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan starrer. In the video, she is seen sporting a black and red printed outfit as she flaunts her beautiful wavy hair. In the caption of the post, she wrote: "Bear my singing ðŸ™ŠðŸŽ¤..hehe Love this song #hasibangaye". Take a look at the post here to know more.

Read Also | Sanjeeda Shaikh Shares Sultry Photos Amid Lockdown And Break-up Rumours

Several fans appreciated her singing skills in the comment section of the post. One Instagram user wrote "Your voice uff jitni tariff koru kam hain Masha Allah". Another fan wrote "Sweet voice..... ðŸ˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘Œ" and one fans even wrote "Gazab ki aawaz hai aapki...â¤ï¸". Take a look at the comments here.

Read Also | Sanjeeda Shaikh's Mysterious Post Does Not Deny Her Daughter's Existence; Check Details

Apart from this, Sanjeeda recently took to her Instagram and shared a post to show off her dressing sense. She shared a photo of herself sitting on steps and in the pic, she has worn a floral blue satin slip dress. She also flaunted her toned body in the pic. To complete her look, she opted for yellow heels that went perfectly her floral dress. Sanjeeda opted for a no-makeup look and showed off here pink cheeks. In the caption, she wrote, "à¤›à¥‚à¤•à¤° à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¥‡ à¤®à¤¨ à¤•à¥‹". Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Sanjeeda Shaikh And Aamir Ali Parenting A Four-month-old Girl?

She also shared a post on her feed where she promoted late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming film Dil Bechara. In the caption of this post, she wrote "We want to make this even more special for everyone. Lock the date and time. Let's all watch it together, the premiere of the film, same time, different places (your homes) but as one audience in whole. This one for #SushantSinghRajput â¤ï¸". Take a look at the post here.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.