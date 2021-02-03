Shreya Ghoshal Releases Her New Song 'Angana Morey'; Goes Live From Its Premiere

Shreya Ghoshal has released her latest track titled Angana Morey today on February 3, 2021. The song was eagerly awaited amongst her fans who showered it with a lot of love as soon as it was released. Shreya who was live on her Instagram account as the song premiered has shared the session on her feed as she thanks her viewers for the response. Read along and take a look at it.

Shreya Ghoshal releases Angana Morey, shares Instagram Live from its premiere

Shreya Ghoshal’s song Angana Morey premiered on YouTube today on February 3, 2021, at 12 pm. The singer was herself quite excited about the song's release and so were her fans who have been hyped about it ever since the announcement was made. Shreya also did an Instagram live session as her song premiered wherein she read and replied to the charade of comments full of love and appreciation for the song.

The singing mogul has recorded the live session and shared it on her feed as well. She was visibly excited for the release and also expressed it quite a number of times in the 36-minute long video. During the session, Shreya also thanked and highly appreciated the efforts and work of her band and orchestra that have done the music composition for the video, handled by Soumyadeep Ghoshal.

Talking about the song, Shreya says, “The song creation process was a lot of fun because I had a fabulous team of musicians jamming and exploring new ideas constantly. And then the video creation was another awesome experience. Because of the COVID-19 scare, I wasn’t comfortable going to any studio for a shoot so the team behind BToS Productions brought the shoot home! The post-production touches by this team added that surreal and magical factor to the video that just blew us all away. The 3D rendering and graphics which were woven around me just elevated the entire visual experience to another level. I must also mention the extraordinary dancer duo from Team Nrityashakti and the choreography by the amazing Shakti Mohan that created wonders!”.

She also added how she spent her time during the lockdown and what drove her to do the song, “The pandemic and the entire 2020 were obviously very depressing for all of us in many ways. But in a way, there were some blessings in disguise. Honestly, I had not had a break like this in years and I once again began to focus on my 'Riyaz' routine. I became a more mindful listener and started learning with a more meditative and creative bent of mind. While finding small joys in the confines of my home, I started doing gardening, cooking, cleaning and working on some pending film projects from my home studio. During this phase, my heart was craving to create a song which resonated with my semi-classical musical roots and that is how the idea of, Angana Morey was born”.

