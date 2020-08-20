Shreya Ghoshal Shares Her 'Maskfie' With Fans, Calls It A 'new Normal'; See Pic

Shreya Ghoshal is known to be very active on social media. While a majority of her Instagram pictures are from her studios, she also shares selfies and candid snaps from her daily life. Recently, Ghoshal shared her 'Maskfie' on Instagram and also gave fans a glimpse of what her normal life looks like now amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Read on to know more details about the story.

Shreya Ghoshal's 'Maskfie'

Shreya Ghoshal recently shared a selfie on her social media. In the picture, the singer can be seen sporting a purple-pink kurta with her hair tied at the back. In the selfie shared, she can be seen wearing a mask as she can be seen travelling in a car. She accompanied the post with a caption and shared what her new normal looks like.

She wrote, ''à¤¨à¥à¤¯à¥‚ à¤¨à¥‰à¤°à¥à¤®à¤² ðŸ˜·''. The post shared grabbed a whopping over 516K likes on the photo-sharing app. Check out the post shared by Shreya Ghoshal on Instagram:

The actor shared the same selfie on Instagram stories. She also kept the caption the same while adding the selfie to Instagram stories. Check out:

SOURCE: SHREYA GHOSHAL INSTAGRAM STORIES

The adorable maskfie of Shreya Ghoshal created quite some buzz among the fans and they quickly went to the comment section to respond to the selfie and the caption she shared.

Archana Pania Sharma was also super quick to drop a comment on the selfie shared by Shreya Ghoshal. She wrote, ''Kyaaaaa aaaankhein ... song a song on EYESSSD next shreyuuuuu @shreyaghoshal ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—''. Fans also went to the comment section to praise the singer and show love towards her. Check out Archana Pania Sharma's comment on Ghoshal's post along with the fans' comments on the selfie.

SOURCE: SHREYA GHOSHAL INSTAGRAM - COMMENTS SECTION

