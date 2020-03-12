Shreya Ghoshal’s Total Net Worth Will Make Your Jaw Drop; Check It Out

Today is Shreya Ghoshal's birthday and the singer turns 36. Shreya Ghoshal is one of the leading playback singers we have in the industry today. She has lent her voice to several iconic, hit numbers like Bairi Piya, Dheere Jalna, Yeh Ishq Haye, Pherari Mon and Jeev Rangala.

She has also received several accolades and awards, including five National Film Awards. She is also the first Indian singer to have a wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds Wax Museum. Read on to know more about Shreya Ghoshal's net worth and Shreya Ghoshal's income:

Shreya Ghoshal's net worth

Shreya Ghoshal has carved a niche for herself in the industry over the years. She has emerged herself as one of the top playback singers. Her high-pitched sweet vocals have helped her achieve the state that she has today.

Due to her well-established career, it comes as a no surprise that Shreya Ghoshal is one of the wealthiest singers in the music industry today. In addition to this, she is also one of the highest-paid playback singers we have today. In addition to music, Shreya Ghoshal endorses various brands and products as well.

According to various online reports, Shreya Ghoshal has a net worth of more than Rs 80 crores. Additionally, she reportedly also charges whopping Rs 7-10 Lakhs for each song that she sings. There is no doubt that she is one of the wealthiest music personalities.

Additionally, the singer also conducts various concerts for her fans across the country so there is a chance that she also earns through those. She also makes appearances for various public events which helps as an additional source of income.

The Ghoomar singer also owns a splendid house in Kolkata. She bought the place for herself way back in 2012. In addition to this, she also owns Mercedes and BMW cars.

On the work front, Shreya Ghoshal had an impressive run in the industry last year as well. She lent her voice to Kabir Singh’s song, Yeh Aaina that featured Shahid Kapoor. She also sang the soulful, hit number, Habibi Ke Nain for Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

