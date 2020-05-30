25 Years Of SaReGaMaPa: Participants Who Are Making Waves In Music Industry

The amount of talent that lives in India is unbelievable. Every reality show that comes on air surprises people with the abundance of good talent in Indian people. One such singing reality television show that has been on air since ages is Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. The show has had various veteran and evergreen singers as judges and has also given the world some great singers. On Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's silver jubilee, here are some of the participants of the show that went ahead to make a huge career in the singing industry. Read ahead to know more-

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s participants that paved their way to a successful music career

Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghoshal is a nationwide known name today. Shreya Ghoshal was 16 years old when she participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Children’s Special, in 1996. Shreya was not only there to win the show but also to win the hearts of the audience. Shreya Ghoshal’s melodious voice caught the interest of movie director Sanjay Leela Bansali, who signed her in a song for his movie and her career kept on going higher and higher after that.

Raja Hassan

Belonging from Bikaner in Rajasthan, Raja Hassan was the first runner up of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, in 2007. He is the voice behind the great songs like Aali Re from the movie No One Killed Jessica. The singer has done playback singing for many other Bollywood movies like High School Musical 2, Ishq, Chalo Dilli, and many more.

Kunal Ganjawala

Kunal Ganjawala is another singer who rose from the rags with the help of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Kunal has sung songs not only in Hindi but in Bengali and Urdu too. He is the voice behind many lovesongs like Bheege Honth Tere, O Humdum Soniyo Re, Masha-Allah, and many more songs that have gone ahead to do even better than their respective movies. Kunal Ganjawala has experienced sky-high success in his singing career.

Ranjeet Rajwada

A Ghazal singer, Ranjeet Rajwada’s life changed forever after he participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, in 2010. His talent has earned him a name in the industry and he measures up to the likes of Ghulam Ali and Pankaj Udhas. Ranjeet Rjwada has even been a part of the Forbes India's 30 Under 30 list.

Shekhar Ravjiani

The musical duo Vishal and Shekhar are globally known. Out of the two partners, Shekhar Ravjiani’s career began when he participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, in 1997. Vishal is a trained classical musician and has given his voice in many songs. A few years into the music business, Vishal collaborated with Shekhar for the first time to compose Tu Aashiqui Hai from the movie, Jhankaar Beats, and the duo have since then never failed in entertaining their fans.

