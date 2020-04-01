Rashami Desai Trolled For Supporting Devoleena; Says 'Block SidNaaz Fans'

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai has expressed her displeasure after she was trolled for supporting her friend and fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla fans who are best known as SidNaaz fans have been trolling Devoleena after she expressed her opinion on the song Bhula Dunga in a live chat. However, things between the fandom and Devoleena Bhattacharjee escalated to an extent where fans started making lewd comments about Devoleena’s family.

Rashami Desai too was dragged into the feud for supporting Devoleena and was trolled by the fans. Rashami Desai took to her Twitter and tweeted that she is disgusted by the way some of the fans are handling the situation. She has further urged her fans to block SidNaaz, SidHearts, ShehnaazGill, and Shehnazians fans who are mistreating her and Devoleena.

Wow! Just because I supported my friend @Devoleena_23 so now I’m also being trolled.. Acha hai mere paas bhaut time hai ghar pe abb.. Let’s block these SidNaaz SidHearts ShehnaazGill Shehnazians fans right away.. Shame on such disgusting fans 🤢 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) March 31, 2020

Where did it all begin?

In a live chat, Devoleena Bhattacharjee stated that she did not like Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry in the latest music video Bhula Dunga. She went on to say that she liked Sidharth Shukla’s acting and that she would’ve liked to see him paired opposite Rashami Desai rather than Shehnaaz Gill. SidNaaz fans were infuriated by her opinion and started trolling her. Devoleena Bhattacharjee did not hold back and gave sassy comebacks to the fans.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee ’s friend Rashami Desai stood in her support and asked SidNaaz fans to stop spreading hatred. The hatred and trolling reached to a point that SidNaaz fans started making inappropriate comments about Devoleena’s family. Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to Twitter and shared audio of the comments made by the fan who was bashing Devoleena’s family.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee even tagged Shehnaaz Gill and the cybercrime branch and asked the authorities to look into the matter. Devoleena has shared the full audio on her Twitter account. Rashami Desai has also commented on the audio and expressed her displeasure. She has also tagged the authorities and asked them to look into the matter.

