Sidharth Shukla Greeted With Immense Fan Love After 'Shona Shona' Hits 11 Mn+ Views

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's song has been receiving tremendous praise from fans who have helped it cross the 5 million mark on Youtube. Sidharth Shukla took to Instagram to expresses his gratitude towards the fans who have been sending him gifts as a token of appreciation.

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla Opens Up About 'Shona Shona' And Rise Of Music Videos In 2020

Sidharth Shukla greeted with immense fan love for his Shona Shona song

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla Posts Picture With Shehnaaz Gill, Leaves Fans In Awe

Sidharth Shukla took to Instagram to share a few shots of things fans have sent him to appreciate and celebrate the song. A list of names was seen in the first slide that Sidharth Shukla uploaded where names of “Sid hearts” were penned down. The next slide saw a cake with the words “Shona Shona" written on it which celebrated the song crossing the 5 million mark on Youtube. The song currently has risen drastically and has crossed the 11 million mark as well.

Fans also sent handmade cars and written notes to the actor. A few fans also included portrait sketches of the Bigg Boss star to celebrate his amazing milestone with the new music video he featured in. The fans of the actor also sent him a few gifts and a number of handwritten notes. They also shared pictures of some memorable moments from Sidharth’s life. The actor was extremely delighted by the gesture and thanked the fans who had shown him tremendous love and support for his new song on Youtube.

Also Read | Gold Glam & Style Awards 2020: Sidharth Shukla, Surbhi Chandna, Shraddha Arya Win Big

The former reality show winner shared pictures of the gifts he received from fans after his song Shona Shona became a huge hit. The song currently stands at 11 million views on Youtube with over 8 lakh likes and counting. The comments section on the song were filled with praises for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Fans have loved the chemistry between the two personalities and thus enjoyed watching them work together for a music video. The brother-sister duo, Tony and Neha Kakkar have voiced the song which has been loved by fans. Fans have also helped the song reach the number one spot on trending in India.

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla Mocks About Coronavirus Vaccine And Advertisements; Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.