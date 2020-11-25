Gold Glam & Style Awards 2020: Sidharth Shukla, Surbhi Chandna, Shraddha Arya Win Big

The annual Gold Glam & Style Awards were held in Mumbai on November 24 and the star-studded event was attended by scores of television stars. The starry night was hosted by sending out invites to celebrities but the ceremony was hosted on a relatively smaller scale, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several stars like Sidharth Shukla, Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Hina Khan, and others took social media and shared pictures with their glitzy trophies.

Gold Glam & Style Awards 2020 awards

Actor Sidharth Shukla bagged two awards including, Style Icon Social Media and Style Icon TV industry last night. The actor shared the picture and wrote, "Thank you @vikaaskalantri #GoldAwards2020 and everyone who's supporting me on social media this award is for all of you ❤️ #StyleIconSocialMedia #StyleIconTelevisionIndustry."Apart from Sidharth, Surbhi Chandna also shared her sizzling picture on Instagram where she can be seen striking a pose with her trophy.

Read: Sidharth Shukla Posts Picture With Shehnaaz Gill, Leaves Fans In Awe

Read: Sidharth Shukla Consoles A Fan In Tears In Chandigarh, Watch The Sweet Video Here

The Naagin actress bagged the award for the hot- stepper (Female). Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “ere Comes the First One For Tonight Gold Glam & Style Awards 2020 in the Category THE HOT- STEPPER (Female) Thankyou the Lovely Team at Gold Awards & my Dearest and always Amazing @vikaaskalantri Thankyou for the Acknowledgment ♥️ #goldglamandstyleawards @goldawardstv."

Hina Khan too bagged two awards- Diva Of TV industry and Social Media Diva. The actress looked stunning in a black and white dress. She also shared a few pictures from the awards event. Posting the pictures of the awards, the actress wrote, "Thank you @vikasskalantri New journey, New Awards #Goldglamandstyleawards #SocialMediaDiva #DivaOfTheTelevisionIndustry."

Vision is the yield of futuristic zest and continuous hard work. If u get worthy appreciation and motivation along the way, the journey stands tall n inspiring..

Some stories are filled with gold even when u can’t see the colours. Thank you @VikasKalantri #GoldGlamAndStyleAwards pic.twitter.com/Xg0FIJ0YbF — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) November 24, 2020

Actress Shraddha Arya also shared pictures from the award ceremony on Instagram where she can be seen proudl6y holding the trophy while posing for the shutter bucks. While captioning the post, the actress penned a lengthy note and expressing her happiness over her win. She wrote, “For me, Style and Glamour has a lot to do with your inner confidence, belief in yourself, and a disregard for anyone else’s opinion of you. Wear anything you like with a smile and step out like a Queen- You’re glamorous! Thank You, Gold (Style & Glamour) Awards for calling me the "Most Glamorous Tv Personality", I think you’re too Kind!”

Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Shraddha Arya's Goofy Side Will Make Fans Love Her Even More

Read: Surbhi Chandna Shares A Stunt Video From The Sets Of 'Naagin 5' From An Upcoming Episode

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.