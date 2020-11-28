Sidharth Shukla Slips As His 'Shona Shona' Shehnaaz Dazzles In Gold Tasseled Dress; Watch

Sidharth Shukla took to his Instagram yesterday on November 27, 2020, to share a video of him and Shenaaz Gill. The song in the background is none other than their latest hit Shon Shona, and the actor is seen losing his balance as he sees Gill walking past him. He has shared the video and thanked fans for the love they have showered on the song in the caption. Read on to have a look at the post and more.

Siddharth Shukla trips as Shehnaaz Gill dazzles past him

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s song Shona Shona has won hearts and is trending at number 1 on Youtube. The former took to his Instagram yesterday on November 27, 2020, to share a short video of him and the actor. Shehnaaz is seen in a gold tasselled dress.

The song Shona Shona is playing in the background of the Instagram reel video shared by the actor. He has thanked fans and followers for all the love that their recent music video has received and for making it reach the number 1 trending position on YouTube, and asked fans to make their versions of the reels. He wrote, “Thank you for the amazing response on #ShonaShona... we are trending at number 1 worldwide. Make your reels now.”

The video has over 603k likes and several comments. The fans cannot stop talking about how cute the two look. Some have written words of appreciation for their favourite #SidNaaz as well as their acting and others have dropped a series of emojis in the comments. Have a look at some of the comments here.

Shona Shona released on YouTube on November 24 and is trending on number 2 at the moment with 21,635,442 views so far. The song has been voiced by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar with Sidharth and Shehnaaz as the lead couple. The lyrics and music composition of the song have also been done by Tony Kakkar and produced Anshul Garg.

