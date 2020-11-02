Signal Vault's Net Worth: Know How Much Chris Gilpin From 'Shark Tank' Is Making Now

Chris Gilpin is an entrepreneur and is known for his career as the Senior Consultant for the National Crime Stop Program. He appeared in an American reality TV show, Shark Tank back in 2015, where he secured a deal with Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec. Here is a look at Chris’ net worth and a look at his venture Signal Vault.

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Chris Gilpin Signal Vault's net worth:

According to Networthpost.org, the net worth is Chris Gilpin is $ 4 million, which is over Rs 29 crores.

Appearance on Shark Tank

In 2015, Chris Gilpin attended an open casting for ABC’s reality TV show Shark Tank in Miami. From among 30,000 applicants, Chris was among the few people to present his idea to the judges on the show. His episode happened to be the one where Ashton Kutcher was the guest shark and the episode became one of the most-watched episodes in the history of Shark Tank.

When Chris pitched in his idea, he asked for $ 200,000 (Rs 1.48 crore) for 12.5%. He was able to secure a deal with Lori and Robert for $ 200,000 (Rs 1.48 crore) for 25%. Watch the clip from his Shark Tank episode below.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Signal Vault's net worth 2020

According to a report in Sharktanktales.com, SignalVault has done over $ 3.2 million (Rs 23 crores) in sales in the 14 months after his Shark Tank appearance. Reportedly, he has been featured in stores like Staples and Bed, Bath and Beyond as well. The venture is still in business and one can find Signal Vault credit and debit card protector, pack of 2, on Amazon for Rs 3,188.

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

On the official website of Signal Vault, one can read the message of Chris Gilpin as:

Mr. Gilpin's message to all of his audiences is to push to become the best version of yourself since life doesn't always give you second chances. He also stresses the importance of being able to adapt, pivot and never let the fear of failure stop you from reaching your fullest potential.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.