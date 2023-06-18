Singer Asees Kaur Ties The Knot With Composer Goldie Sohel | Photos

Singer Asees Kaur got married to long-time boyfriend and music composer Goldie Sohel in an intimate ceremony today (June 17). The wedding, which took place in Gurudwara in Mumbai, was attended by their families and close friends from Panipat and Guwahati. The couple got engaged earlier this year in the presence of their families..

3 things you need to know

The newlyweds have known each other for seven years.

They will soon visit The Golden Temple.

Asees Kaur is known for the hit track Raatan Lambiyaan.

Asees Kaur and Godie Sohel wore colour co-ordinated wedding ensembles

The newlyweds opted for a pink ensemble. The bride wore a pink salwar-kurta and accessorised it with statement jewellery. The groom, on the other hand, sported a sherwani with a pink turban. The couple fell in love while working on a heartbreak track IDGA*.

Soon after the pictures went viral, the fans congratulated the couple. Some users wrote, "Wow. Congratulations." While others dropped heart emoticons.

The newlyweds' post-wedding plans

The couple will head to Amritsar to seek blessings at Golden Temple. Next, they will jet off to the UK for Asees' debut show in London. She will be debuting her Sufi set. She will also pay homage to Sidhu Moosewala at the show. After wrapping up her London concert, the Asees Kaur will then jet off to an undisclosed location with her husband for the honeymoon.

On the work front, Asees Kaur made her Bollywood debut with Dildara Reprise from the film Tamanchey. Since then, she has lent voice to several tracks, such as Bolna (Kapoor & Sons), Raatan Lambiyan (Shershaah), Bandeya Re Bandeya and Tere Bin (Simmba), Ve Maahi (Kesari), Makhna (Drive), Akh Lad Jave and Chogada (Loveyatri). Last, she sang the Anurag Sharma-composed Kacchi Doriyaan for the 2022 film Maja Ma, starring Madhuri Dixit.