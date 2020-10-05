Rahul Vaidya's Net Worth: Check Out How Well Off The Ex-Indian Idol Contestant Is Today

Rahul Vaidya kick-started his career when he appeared on Sony TV's reality television show titled Indian Idol Season 1. He was the second runner-up in the show. Having a slew of albums under his belt, here's a look at Rahul Vaidya's net worth.

Rahul Vaidya's net worth

As per a report by topplanetinfo.com, Rahul Vaidya's net worth is estimated to be Rs 2.99 crore ($0.4 million). Rahul Vaidya's income is inclusive of his various music albums and events. Rahul's Instagram gives a peek into his different live concerts.

This year in May, Rahul unveiled his new track Aisi Mulaqaton Mein on YouTube. "A love song very close to my heart which was made a few years ago finally saw the light of the day thanks to quarantine. I hope u all like this one" - he wrote as he had shared it on his social media wall.

After his stint in Indian Idol, Rahul Vaidya released his debut album titled Tera Intezar, which garnered a lot of attention. He then ventured into films wherein she sang a duet track titled Hello Madam, I am your Adam, with Prajakta Shukre, and another one titled God Promise Dil Dola with Shreya Ghoshal. The two songs were for the film, Shaadi No. 1.

Apart from singing, Rahul was the anchor of the popular show, Jhoom India. Moreover, he also appeared on the show, Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar. In 2013, he was roped in to sing the unplugged version of Be Intehaan, from Race 2. The track was helmed by Pritam and the lyrics were given by Mayur Puri. Be Intehaan has hit 1.2 million views online.

Rahul Vaidya recently opined that a lot of independent singers who don't lend their voice to film songs are more in demand in today's time. Rahul told PTI, "I have always believed in being my own representative. Every year I have four singles, I have created my own music and YouTube channels, which has millions of views. Whatever small (niche) I have created is my own without any support of the music fraternity."

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

