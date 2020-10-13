F(x)’s Krystal Departs SM Entertainment, Former Band Mate Luna Cheers Her For New Venture

f(x)’s Krystal is the second member of the group to leave SM Entertainment and join another company. The actress will now be a part of H& Entertainment as per their revelation to the press. The actress has been released of the long term contract with SM Entertainment after it expired in October. f(x)'s Krystal left the company on October 12, 2020, as reported by Soompi.

f(x)'s Krystal departs SM to join the new agency

f(x)'s Krystal will now be acting and making music through H& Entertainment. The CEO of the company Hong Min-Ki said that the team is delighted to have her on board. The company and Krystal will begin a new journey together. f(x)'s Krystal or Jung Soo Jung, which is her birth name will be looking into new projects and change with the new company.

Luna's Instagram post for Krystal

Luna took to Instagram to wish her former bandmate. The singer wrote a heartfelt caption for Krystal which read, “We congratulate Soo Jung for entering a new company and I love you. Your sister will always be cheering while you are working hard.” Luna was rather expressive in her Instagram post for Krystal.

Check out her post for f(x)’s Krystal

At the moment Luna is pursuing musicals and theatre and many of her work is in the musical line. For example, she was seen in, In the Heights, High School Musical, Coyote Ugly and more musical projects. Coming back to former f(x)'s member, Krystal’s works, her new CEO also assured her followers that he will be supporting Krystal in all her global projects as reported by Soompi. He also said that the company will deliver a wide variety of projects with her for her fans. H& Entertainment has a list of actors from Jung Ryeo Won, Son Dam Bi, Kwak Dong Yeon to Jung In Sun, In Gyo Jin, So Yi Hyun and many more versatile actors. Krystal is the latest addition to the list of actors in H& Entertainment.

Krystal's drama list

At the moment Krystal is promoting her upcoming drama Search which will be airing on OCN. The drama will premiere on October 12, 2020. Krystal was seen in Bride of Habaek, The Heirs and more popular dramas. She was also seen in Prison Playbook, Players and more.

Promo Image Credits: Luna and Krystal's Instagram

