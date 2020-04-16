Snoop Dogg Asks Bill Gates And Microsoft To Help Him As Xbox Servers Were Down

It is always irritating to see game servers not functioning properly especially during this coronavirus lockdown. Playing online multiplayer games on gaming consoles surely helps the people stay entertained inside the house. The rap icon Snoop Dogg is also open about his love for gaming. Snoop Dogg recently shared a video asking Microsoft, Bill Gates, and EA Sports to look into matters of server functionality. Read more to know about Snoop Dogg’s Instagram video for Microsoft and Bill Gates.

Snoop Dogg tags Bill Gates as his Xbox servers seem to be down

In the recent video, Snoop Dogg expresses his irritation for his Xbox servers being down. The rapper tagged the official accounts of Microsoft, EA Sports and Bill Gates to pull their attention to look into this matter. He said that it is important for the games to function properly during the coronavirus lockdown which will help keep people indoors. He captioned his video with, “@microsoft @thisisbillgates @eamaddennfl hurrrrr up n fix this s***”. He later added a ‘thank you’ to the caption as the servers started functioning. Snoop has also been sharing some lovely posts with his family as they get to spend quality time amid coronavirus lockdown.

Snoop Dogg has been sharing pictures and videos from his personal life on his social media. The rapper has managed to attract over 42.3 million followers on his Instagram. His posts get a number of views and shares that surely keep him in the limelight often. Snoop has also shared a number of hilarious videos that surely keep his fans entertained. Here are some of Snoop Dogg’s posts.

