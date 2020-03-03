Snoop Dogg's Most Iconic Moments In WWE That Will Be Remembered For A Long Time

WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg has done impressive things for the promotion. It has made him one of the most important members of the WWE family. Snoop Dogg’s first cousin Sasha Banks is a massive wrestler on the WWE roster. However, that has nothing to do with Snoop Dogg’s legacy. Apart from Sasha Banks, Snoop Dogg has also contributed majorly to the WWE Universe and it includes a full-fledged fight with Chavo Guerrero. Let us take a look at those moments where Snoop Dogg surprised the WWE Universe with his appearances.

WWE news: Snoop Dogg’s iconic moments

Snoop Dogg’s guest appearance with The Bella Twins

Snoop Dogg stunned WWE fans by making a guest appearance on a RAW segment with Nikki Bella and Brie Bella in 2009. The world-famous rapper entered the arena and grooved to his own song - ‘Gangsta Love’. It was one of the most iconic sights in WWE history as Snoop Dogg managed to steal the show from every other WWE superstar.

Snoop Dogg sizzles at WrestleMania 32

Snoop Dogg accompanied his first cousin Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 32 where he sang The Boss’s theme song. Apart from experiencing the WrestleMania event, the crowd at AT&T stadium got to watch Snoop Dog’s live performance too. No wonder, it was a great night for Snoop Dogg and WWE fans too.

Snoop Dogg spears Chavo Guerrero

The platinum award-winning rapper is also known for landing a ‘spear’ over Chavo Guerrero on a Monday Night RAW episode. Chavo Guerrero took Snoop Dogg as an easy challenge and went on to slap him. However, things drastically changed when Snoop beat up the WWE superstar in front of a massive crowd.

Snoop Dogg shares the stage with Hulk Hogan

In 2015, Snoop Dogg and Hulk Hogan teamed up together to outclass Curtis Axel in a Monday Night RAW episode. Curtis, who was trying to steal the show from Snoop and Hulk Hogan, got a taste of his own medicine as the duo beat down Curtis in front of a huge crowd. Undoubtedly, it was one of the most iconic sights in WWE history.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)