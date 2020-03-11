WWE Hall Of Famers Who Are Non-wrestling Celebrities Ft. Mike Tyson And Snoop Dogg

It is almost time for WrestleMania 36 and the upcoming WrestleMania week is going to embrace the Hall of Fame Ceremony on April 2, 2020, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. WWE Hall of Fame 2020 is going to introduce some new names in the list with the likes of John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield (JBL), The Bella Twins (Nikki Bella and Brie Bella), Batista and the members of nWo (Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman).

Throughout the years, WWE has introduced several superstars into their list of Hall of Fame. However, there are some elite celebrity personalities in the list who has got pretty much nothing to do with WWE’s in-ring action. Here are those celebrities whom you might not know as a WWE Hall of Famer, but they actually are.

WWE Hall of Fame 2020: Celebrities you might not know are WWE Hall of Famers

Donald Trump

Not everyone knows that the current President of the United States of America is also a WWE Hall of Famer. Over the years, Donald Trump has proved himself to be a massive fan of combat sports and wrestling. Trump has also participated in a lot of WWE events which includes getting a stunner by Stone Cold ‘Steve Austin’ at WrestleMania 23. In 2013, WWE CEO Vince McMahon decided to credit Donald Trump for his immense contribution to the sport by inducting him in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Snoop Dogg

Multiple time platinum award winner Snoop Dogg is also a WWE Hall of Famer and not every fan knows about it. Apart from beating Chavo Guerrero in a Monday Night RAW segment, Snoop Dogg has gifted the WWE Universe with a lot of precious moments. He also appeared with Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 33 and performed a live song. The renowned rapper got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by John Cena in 2016.

Mike Tyson

'The Baddest Man on the Planet Earth' is also a WWE Hall of Famer. Mike Tyson has participated in the WWE multiple times, which includes an intense rivalry with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Though Tyson’s boxing career has not permitted him to participate a lot in the WWE, Mike Tyson has often shown his love for the brand. In 2013, Mike Tyson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by the DX Generation.

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Donald Trump and Snoop Dogg)