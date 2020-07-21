'Kingdom' Prequel To Have 'Legend Of The Blue Sea' Actress Jun Ji Hyun In The Lead Role?

Actress Jun Ji Hyun of Legend of the Blue Sea and My Love From The Star was speculated to be a part of the epic horror thriller drama, Kingdom prequel. The actress who was seen in the finale of Kingdom sequel created quite a buzz. There were reports that she was roped in for the surprise for Kingdom’s fans and will continue to be on board with the drama. Netizens started believing that the drama will have a season three and Jun Ji Hyun will be paired opposite Ju Ji Hoon. Even though there was no official statement from the makers or from Jihyun’s management, netizens continued to believe that the actress might be cast in prequel.

Kingdom Prequel to have Jun Ji Hyun?

Recent reports suggest that Netflix has given out a statement on the making of Kingdom prequel. Netizens had followed a report by Munhwa Ilbo which speculated that the actress’ character Ah Shin who appeared towards the end of part two might be the focus of the prequel, and the storyline could be developed on her backstory and roots. However, Netflix revealed that the no Kingdom prequel is under discussions and any characterisation is yet to be made. Netizens continued to stress that Ah Sin, who was a warrior, could be the hero in the third part under Kim Sung Hoon's directorial.

However, Netflix debunked any finalisation of the cast for Kingdom Prequel. The cast and the production decisions as per the representative of Netflix are still two to three years for the future. The filming of the prequel is a distant dream as the coronavirus crisis continues to haunt any congregation in South Korea. The big-budget film had massive cast members in the second part. As per reports, even if Jun Ji Hyun is cast, the rest of the cast members cannot give time due to the scheduling conflicts. The process will take time as per reports.

As Jun Ji Hyun surprised fans with her guest appearance, netizens unfamiliar with the actress resorted to asking, "Who is the girl at the end of Kingdom 2?"

Another Korean news outlet suggested that part three will not be a drama but a short film of 70 odd minutes. The makers of the film are still discussing the project in-depth and no solid confirmations can be made as per the media outlet. However, the filming might begin in the latter half of October 2020 due to the coronavirus situation. Netflix made a response to these claims and revealed that nothing has been written on paper yet. The production has not confirmed on the actors, the crew, or any cast member. It has not even been decided if there is a prequel.

Jun Ji Hyun was seen in Legend of the Blue Sea last-

