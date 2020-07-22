BTS Holds Top 3 Of 'World Albums Chart' After 'Map Of The Soul: 7-The Journey' Release

It has been only a week since the release of K-pop juggernaut BTS’ fourth Japanese album Map of the Soul 7 The Journey and it has already made several records. The album Map of the Soul 7 The Journey managed to take stand in the top three positions on Billboard’s World Album chart. BTS is the only act in the world to attain this feat as per Billboard. BTS by default becomes the first Korean boy band to gain a monopoly in the chart in all three posts.

BTS members set multiple records

Previously BTS members set a record with Oricon charts. It is the only Korean group to have an album, Map Of The Soul 7, which sold 4,29,000 copies in Japan as per reports and managed to stay at the of the Oricon’s number one slot. Oricon is the largest statistical chart in Japan which monitors all foreign and local releases in the country. BTS’ Map of the Soul 7-The Journey defeated the bands own record that is the 2018 release Face Yourself.

Coming back to their Billboard feat, BTS entered number two with 8000 album units earned only in the USA last week as per data produced by Nielsen Music/MRC Data. This is BTS’ 13th entry into the Billboard’s World Album chart, most by any K-pop acts as per reports.

Map of the Soul 7-The Journey is looking at the 17th total week, procuring 13,000 units. The K-pop group made its maiden run at No. 1 on both World Albums followed by the all-genre Billboard 200 charts released on March 7 with 4,22,000 units. This was reportedly the third-biggest opening week of the year for any act. Before this, the record was held by Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die with 4,97,000 units followed by The Weeknd's After Hours on April 4 had 4,44,000 units as per Billboard reports.

BTS’ Love Yourself: Answer is at No 3 on the World Albums chart procuring 7000 units. The act had spent a record 13 weeks on the number one position as per Billboard. The list was started back in 1991 and till date, there is no match for the feat.

Other releases of BTS members that maintain its position on the list are as follows-

Map of the Soul: Persona at No. 6

Love Yourself: Tear at No. 9

Love Yourself: Her at No. 11

BTS World soundtrack at No. 14

Titular MV with BTS members starring in Stay Gold of Map of the Soul 7:

