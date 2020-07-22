In 'It’s Okay To Not Be Okay' Did Ko Moon Young's Father Kill Moon Siblings' Mother?

Ko Moon Young essayed by Seo Ye Ji was just getting her love in the reel story of drama It’s Okay To Not Be Okay. However, episode 10 is hinting the return of her mother, who as established in the drama, is responsible for all of Moon Young’s trauma. In the first episode, the voiceover which follows Moon Young is her mother’s as Young responds to the voice as ‘mother’. In the episode, her mother leaves a strong impression that Moon Young is meant to live a life of loneliness in the story of drama It's Okay To Not Be Okay.

It's Okay To Not Be Okay episode review

Over the course of the last ten episodes, fate has brought Moong Young and Moon Gang Tae, essayed by male lead Kim So Hyun together. However, episode ten might be the reason that the two separate again as it strongly suggests that the return of vile mother. In the drama, It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, also known as Psycho But It’s Okay, the Moon siblings Moon Gang Tae and Moon Sang Tae essayed by It's Okay To Not Be Okay's cast Kim Soo Hyun and Oh Jung Se respectively lose their mother to mysterious circumstances. The cause behind her death is unknown and yet to be developed in the plot. In the reel story, Sang Te has witnessed his mother’s death but cannot recall the death. He is diagnosed with autism and as their mother passes away all responsibilities fall on Gang Tae. He is the sole younger brother who is looking after the autistic elder brother in It’s Okay To Not Be Okay. The script also walks on the thin layer of Moon Young’s abrupt relationship with her mother and her disappearance.

Catch a glimpse of It's Okay To Not Be Okay's cast-

The writer of the show Jo Yong has established that mother of Moon Young is a writer and passed away, however, no solid evidence points towards her death. Young’s father Ko Dae Hwan, on the other hand, is in a mental care facility and constantly reiterates the words, “monster”. During the initial five episodes, he even calls himself a murderer and takes blame for killing Young’s mother without any evidence in drama It’s Okay To Not Be Okay. However, in the 10th episodes, he blurts out that she is alive. Now the confusion here is, who was killed then, and what led to the instability of Young’s father. Did he lose himself when he realised, he killed the wrong woman?

It's Okay To Not Be Okay's cast continue to surprise

In one of the episodes, it is shown that Moon Young comes across a body in the basement of their palace-like house in the hill. She is traumatised for life after looking at the body and holds her dad responsible for everything that went wrong with her. So the question here remains if Ko Dae Hwan killed Moon siblings’ mother? In the 10th episode it is also suggested that Young’s mother might return to see her daughter, will it be revealed who actually died in the past?

It's Okay To Not Be Okay's cast members in behind the scenes-

Young actors from It's Okay To Not Be Okay's cast members

