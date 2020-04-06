Sona Mohapatra Gives Glimpse At What Goes Into Making Her Outfits On 'Sona Style Diaries'

Sona Mohapatra is known as one of the most known singers in India that have gained major recognition for the genre of singing. The singer is known to create songs that target the evils prevailing in the society. Sona Mohapatra, known for songs like Rupaiyaa and Bekhauf, has been quite active on social media. The actor in a series of videos titled Sona Style Diaries gave her fans a glimpse of all the efforts that are combined to create one perfect outfit for an event.

Sona Mohapatra posted her first-ever Sona Style Diaries video when she wore a beautiful black and golden dress for the song Aaja Ve. In this video, the singer explained how her whole outfit was put together. The shots of the video give a close look at all the accessories and dress that Sona Mohapatra won for the making of the song. It was also explained how Sona adds her personal touch to every outfit. Sona Mohapatra wore a beautiful ethnic black-golden dress with a golden crop jacket.

In another episode of Sona Style Diaries, Sona Mohapatra gave her fans a glimpse of the hand-embroidered dress she wore for an event. In the shots of the video, Sona Mohapatra is seen striking different poses with the outfit. Her dress was a red gown with black embroidery of crystals and beads. It also had a beautiful deep back detailing to it. This outfit was designed by Rajat Tangri.

Sona Mohapatra also shared a video of where there is a glimpse of how her dress for the Hockey World Cup 2018 was designed by the local weavers of Bhubneshwar. The singer has always supported the weavers of Kotad who have not gained much recognition even after their commendable work in designing. She first walked as the show stopper in Amazon Fashion week for these designers. She then collaborated with them for her outfit. In this video, there are shots of Sona selecting the design of the outfit and also what type of cloth she wanted.

