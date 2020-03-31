The Debate
Sona Mohapatra Decodes Her Style Statement, Says It Is Generally 'quite Mismatched'

Bollywood News

Sona Mohapatra in a recent interview with an online portal talked about her personal style statement. Here is all you need to know about the interview.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra in a media interview with an online portal talked about her personal style and said that just like her music, she loves to bridge the gap between traditional and contemporary with her style statements. Sona Mohapatra, who is popular for her songs like Ambarsariya, Bedardi Raja, Jiya Laage Na, among others, also revealed that she is a big fan of jackets. She reportedly has a huge collection of jacket, from belted trenchcoats to cropped leather biker-style boleros.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

Also Read | Sona Mohapatra's Top 5 Unplugged Music Videos Which Shouldn't Be Missed

Also Read | Photos Of Sona Mohapatra's Magnificent House Named Tarasha Will Make You Envious

Furthermore, Sona Mohapatra revealed that she does not follow any fashion trends, because she prefers to don attire that make her feel comfortable. Meanwhile, she also revealed that her style is generally quite mismatched like for instance, she would pair a dhoti with a crop top. Further in the interview, Sona Mohapatra talked about her love for stoles. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

Also Read | Sona Mohapatra Questioned Over Donating To Coronavirus Relief Fund; Gives Befitting Answer

Also Read | Sona Mohapatra And Sonam Kapoor Aces Formal Red Ensembles Like A Pro, See Pics

Meanwhile, Sona Mohapatra seems to be enjoying the 21-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The singer in a social media post divulged details about how she spends her time during the lockdown. Sona wrote: "This #lockdown period has been a gift to rewire myself completely, feel self-reliant & that feels so good that it’s indescribable. I have zero time to numb my brain with any binge watching of shows. Have devised slots for cooking, make music, housework, all the cleaning from scratch & also read, work from home & learn something new everyday." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

Also Read | Sona Mohapatra's Soul-stirring Songs From 'Satyamev Jayate' That Truly Are Unmissable
 

 

 

First Published:
