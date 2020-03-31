Sona Mohapatra Decodes Her Style Statement, Says It Is Generally 'quite Mismatched'

Sona Mohapatra in a media interview with an online portal talked about her personal style and said that just like her music, she loves to bridge the gap between traditional and contemporary with her style statements. Sona Mohapatra, who is popular for her songs like Ambarsariya, Bedardi Raja, Jiya Laage Na, among others, also revealed that she is a big fan of jackets. She reportedly has a huge collection of jacket, from belted trenchcoats to cropped leather biker-style boleros.

Furthermore, Sona Mohapatra revealed that she does not follow any fashion trends, because she prefers to don attire that make her feel comfortable. Meanwhile, she also revealed that her style is generally quite mismatched like for instance, she would pair a dhoti with a crop top. Further in the interview, Sona Mohapatra talked about her love for stoles.

Meanwhile, Sona Mohapatra seems to be enjoying the 21-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The singer in a social media post divulged details about how she spends her time during the lockdown. Sona wrote: "This #lockdown period has been a gift to rewire myself completely, feel self-reliant & that feels so good that it’s indescribable. I have zero time to numb my brain with any binge watching of shows. Have devised slots for cooking, make music, housework, all the cleaning from scratch & also read, work from home & learn something new everyday."

