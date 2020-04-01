Sona Mohapatra Opens Up About What Inspired Her To Make Documentary Film 'Shut Up Sona'

It was reportedly in 2016 that the idea to make documentary film Shut Up Sona came to singer Sona Mohapatra's mind. Shut Up Sona, reportedly shot between 2016-2019, delves into the life of Sona Mohapatra, presenting a different side of the singer to the audience. In an interview with an online portal, director Deepti Gupta revealed that the movie is inspired by Sona's songs, her journey as a singer, her battles with Bollywood biggies, and much more.

Check out the trailer of Shut Up Sona:

Sona Mohapatra in an interview with an online portal revealed that Shut Up Sona is a take on the misogyny that exists in the film industry. Further, she also revealed that the movie is about music and art. In another interview, Sona revealed that it was during a low time in her career and personal life, did the idea of making a documentary on her life come to her mind. She immediately contacted Deepti Gupta, who has shot some of Sona's music videos.

Shut Up Sona directed by Deepti Gupta was first screened at the Mumbai Film Festival 2019. The movie was lauded at the film festival and interestingly received the special jury mention in the Film Critics Guild Award section. This year, Shut Up Sona also premiered at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam and IAWRT Asian Women's Film Festival 2020, where reportedly the movie bagged a lot of appreciations. A social media post on the same was shared by Sona Mohapatra a few days ago. Check out.

