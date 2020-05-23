Sona Mohapatra's Throwback Picture With Sonam Kapoor Cannot Be Missed; See Here

Sona Mohapatra gained recognition when she performed for Aamir Khan's show, Satyameva Jayate. The soulful voice of the singer has moved the hearts of many. Sona Mohapatra is also known among fans for her outspoken attitude.

The singer has often openly expressed her views on social media. Sona Mohapatra knows aptly how to use her social media and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Looking at her Instagram, we found an unmissable picture of her with Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor.

ALSO READ| Sona Mohapatra Vs Anita Hassanandani fashion Face-off: Who Wore The Red Sari Better?

In this throwback picture, fans can see Sona Mohapatra donning a casual ensemble. She opted for a plain white top with she paired with denim jeans. The singer rounded off her look by wearing a long dark blue jacket. Sona Mohapatra accessorised her look with golden Kada and matching mojiris. Minimalistic makeup and hair tied in a bun completed the casual look of Sona Mohapatra.

ALSO READ| Sona Mohapatra, Bhumi Pednekar, Karisma Kapoor: Who Slayed The Ethnic Look?

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor can be seen wearing a quirky ensemble. The diva opted for a floral crop top which she paired with comfy black and white printed pants. Sonam Kapoor accessorised her look with white sneakers, rings and quirky brackets. The actor also wore a dark blue jacket to add charm to her look. Smoky eye makeup, pink lips and her sleek hair left open complete this look of Sonam Kapoor.

ALSO READ| Sonam Kapoor Shares Lockdown Repercussion, Says 'my Eyebrows Are A Mess'

Have a look at Sonam Kapoor and Sona Mohapatra’s picture here:

ALSO READ| Sonam Kapoor Aces 'Guess The Gibberish' Challenge On Instagram Like A Pro; Watch

Sona shared the picture saying how she met the Kapoor sisters on one of the sets of her movie. She revealed how Badshah had asked her to collaborate with Sonam Kapoor. Although that did not happen later, she got to work with her for Naina. Amid coronavirus lockdown, Sona Mohapatra is entertaining fans by singing live for her fans.

What is next in store for Sonam Kapoor?

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen on the silver screen in Abhishek Sharma directed romantic-comedy film The Zoya Factor. The movie was jointly bankrolled by Pooja Shetty, Aarrti Shetty and Fox Star Studious. The plot of the movie revolved around the life of Zoya who became a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.