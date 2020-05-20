Sona Mohapatra's Net Worth Proves She Is 'Alpha-female' Just Like Her Twitter Bio Claims

Sona Mohapatra is known for two things, one is her beautiful singing voice, while the other is her strong and opinionated voice. The singer has created headlines when it comes to her amazing songs. She started her career in the year 2007 with a debut album named ‘Sona’ and since then has been one of the most well-known music composers and lyricists in the Bollywood music industry.

Sona Mohapatra’s net worth

Sona Mohapatra has been working as a singer from the year 2007, while she also has lent her voice in many commercial ads before that. Adding the physical assets along with property and her income, Sona Mohapatra’s net worth is $500,000 as per a net worth source. Converted in rupees, her net worth is ₹ 3 Crores.

Sona Mohapatra’s primary income source is her songs. Her income per year, as claimed by the source is $100,000. This means she earns approximately ₹ 75 Lakhs per month.

Personal life and career

Sona Mohapatra was born in Cuttack, Odisha. She did her schooling in Bhubaneswar and is very well-educated. She did her B.Tech in Instrumentation and Electronics Engineering and then did an MBA in Marketing. Her father Dilip Mohapatra is an Indian Navy officer and her mother is Nayantara Mohapatra. She has two sisters, Pratichee and Madhumita. Pratichee is also a singer, just like her sister.

Sona Mohapatra started with the song Lori from the movie Family. Her voice became known after she sang the Pass Aao Na jingle for the toothpaste brand Close Up. Her song Mujhe Kya Behega Rupaiya, which she sang in Aamir Khan’s Satyamev Jayate was an instant hit. Other famous Sona Mohapatra’s songs include Ambarsariya from Fukrey, Bahara from I Hate Luv Storys and Jiya Lage Na from Taalash.

Controversies

Sona Mohapatra is known to be one of the most vocal celebrities of the Bollywood film industry. She is a strong feminist and has voiced out her opinions without holding back anything. Sona Mohapatra also came forward in the year 2018 during the MeToo movement and talked about how she was sexually harassed by singer Kailash Kher and also attacked producer Anu Malik, calling him a serial predator.

In recent news, Sona Mohapatra spoke up about the Faizal Siddiqui controversy and the general content on TikTok. Sona shared that she was very glad that she did take up any opportunities offered to her which asked her to join the video-making platform. She also added that music labels go for TikTok as it can prove to have a better reach.

