Sona Mohapatra Pens Down A Heartfelt Post For Her Staff Member Selvaraj Aka Baboo

Sona Mohapatra took to Instagram in order to share an adulation-filled-post for one of the members of her staff, namely Selvaraj, or, more colloquially known as Baboo. In the post below, the musician can be seen showering heaps of praises on Baboo as his second child ties the knot in what appears to be a fairly intimate ceremony a few hours ago, an event which was attended by Mohapatra herself along with her husband, music composer and producer Ram Sampath. In addition to the same, the musician can be talking about Baboo's character and how he has played a role in her professional life. The two posts can be found below as well as on Sona Mohapatra's Twitter handle.

Also Read: Sona Mohapatra Calls Preity Zinta 'minion Of Patriarchy' Over Remark On MeToo Movement

Sona Mohapatra's post about Baboo aka Selvaraj

Also Read: Singer Sona Mohapatra And Ram Sampath's Combined Net-worth Will Leave You Amazed; Read

Anybody who came to our original studios in our heritage home in Matunga knows Baboo aka Selvaraj. His filter coffee in steel mugs is as legendary as his swag. He is the reason both Ram & me have had a full chance at giving 💯 % to our artistry & careers uncompromisingly so. pic.twitter.com/PZOxFO92qm — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) February 25, 2021

Baboo’s son Kartik got married today & his daughter, Aarti a few days ago. Both have grown up to be fine career professionals. They couldn’t have asked for a greater role model than their father & nor could I...@RamSampathLive #today #wedding #mumbai #sari #love pic.twitter.com/5CYxROy7vu — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) February 25, 2021

About Sona Mohapatra

Throughout her career, Sona Mohapatra has delivered many successful chartbusters. Ever since she stepped foot into the music industry with her debut song, Lori, she has gone on to sing for as many as thirteen Bollywood features. On the other hand, her husband, music composer Ram Sampath, has also carved out quite a place for himself in the music industry. The latter, who has been married to Mohapatra since 2005, has composed music for films such as Purani Jeans, Fukrey, Luv Ka The End and Phillum City, to name a few.

Also Read: Ram Sampath Comments On Favouritism, Says Bollywood Is Run By A 'bunch Of Clans'

As far as Sona Mohapatra's current professional commitments are concerned, she has recently lent her voice to films like Taish, Saand Ki Aankh and Satyamev Jayate, to name a few. It is said that during the lockdown period, she had worked on other musical projects as well. More details concerning the same will be revealed as and when the official parties reveal them.

Also Read: Sona Mohapatra Reveals The Money Spent On 2018 Song 'Anhad Naad'; Urges People To Support

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.