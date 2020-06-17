Sona Mohapatra's Songs Quiz: Can You Guess The Song With Just A Glimpse?

Sona Mohapatra is one of the well known Bollywood singers and has a massive fan following. She has garnered various accolades and has several chartbusters to her credit. Mohapatra tied the knot with Ram Sampath back in the year 2005. The singer has delivered songs in films like Satyamev Jayate, Delhi Belly, Satyamev Jayate 2, and more. Here is a Sona Mohapatra Quiz for her die-hard fans:
Sona Mohapatra Song Quiz
From which song is the following lyric "Main Kaliyon Ke Jaisi Meri Alhad Umar Niyadi"?
- Ambarsariya
- The Break Up Mash-Up
- Naina
- Aaja Ve
From which song is the following lyric "पूछे है demand मेरी, मैं के कहूँ"?
- Baby Gold
- The Break Up Mash-Up
- Naina
- Aaja Ve
From which song is the following lyric "Mohe Thoda Marne De, Intezar Karne De"?
- Abhi Nahin Aana
- Ambarsariya
- The Break Up Mash-Up
- Naina
From which song is the following lyric "Dil Ki Sunne Walo Se Hi, Hum Pehchaan Karenge"?
- Ishq Karenge
- Aigiri Nandini
- Nit Khair Manga
- Daav Laga
From which song is the following lyric "HARDUM ANDAR BOLE YAAR"?
- Dum Dum Andar
- Aigiri Nandini
- Nit Khair Manga
- Daav Laga
From which song is the following lyric "Sanso me teri najdikiyo kaa itarr tuu gholl de, Me he kuu ishq zahir kaaru tuu bhi kaabi boll de"?
- Nit Khair Manga
- Daav Laga
- Zaalima
- Naina
From which song is the following lyric "सोई-सोई पलकों पे चल के मेरे सपनों की खिड़की पे आ गया"?
- Bahara
- Rupaiya
- Jiya Lage Na
- Bedardi Raja
From which song is the following lyric "Tere Pyaar Ne Kar Diya Deewana"?
From which song is the following lyric "Sahi ghalat ka chaata bhool ke"?
- I Hate You
- Daav Laga
- Pyar Hua
- Chori Chori
From which song is the following lyric "Hasi pade kahana katha"?
- Rangabati
- Daav Laga
- Pyar Hua
- Chori Chori
From which song is the following lyric "Hai ganimat dil yeh patthar"?
- Rangabati
- Daav Laga
- Pyar Hua
- Qatl-E-Aam
ANSWERS
- Ambarsariya
- Baby Gold
- Abhi Nahin Aana
- Ishq Karenge
- Dum Dum Andar
- Zaalima
- Bahara
- I Hate You
- Chori Chori
- Qatl-E-Aam
