Sona Mohapatra's Songs Quiz: Can You Guess The Song With Just A Glimpse?

Sona Mohapatra is one of the well known Bollywood singers and has a massive fan following. She has garnered various accolades and has several chartbusters to her credit. Mohapatra tied the knot with Ram Sampath back in the year 2005. The singer has delivered songs in films like Satyamev Jayate, Delhi Belly, Satyamev Jayate 2, and more. Here is a Sona Mohapatra Quiz for her die-hard fans:

Sona Mohapatra Song Quiz

From which song is the following lyric "Main Kaliyon Ke Jaisi Meri Alhad Umar Niyadi"?

Ambarsariya

The Break Up Mash-Up

Naina

Aaja Ve

From which song is the following lyric "पूछे है demand मेरी, मैं के कहूँ"?

Baby Gold

The Break Up Mash-Up

Naina

Aaja Ve

From which song is the following lyric "Mohe Thoda Marne De, Intezar Karne De"?

Abhi Nahin Aana

Ambarsariya

The Break Up Mash-Up

Naina

From which song is the following lyric "Dil Ki Sunne Walo Se Hi, Hum Pehchaan Karenge"?

Ishq Karenge

Aigiri Nandini

Nit Khair Manga

Daav Laga

From which song is the following lyric "HARDUM ANDAR BOLE YAAR"?

Dum Dum Andar

Aigiri Nandini

Nit Khair Manga

Daav Laga

From which song is the following lyric "Sanso me teri najdikiyo kaa itarr tuu gholl de, Me he kuu ishq zahir kaaru tuu bhi kaabi boll de"?

Nit Khair Manga

Daav Laga

Zaalima

Naina

From which song is the following lyric "सोई-सोई पलकों पे चल के मेरे सपनों की खिड़की पे आ गया"?

Bahara

Rupaiya

Jiya Lage Na

Bedardi Raja

From which song is the following lyric "Tere Pyaar Ne Kar Diya Deewana"?

I Hate You

Daav Laga

Pyar Hua

From which song is the following lyric "Sahi ghalat ka chaata bhool ke"?

I Hate You

Daav Laga

Pyar Hua

Chori Chori

From which song is the following lyric "Hasi pade kahana katha"?

Rangabati

Daav Laga

Pyar Hua

Chori Chori

From which song is the following lyric "Hai ganimat dil yeh patthar"?

Rangabati

Daav Laga

Pyar Hua

Qatl-E-Aam

ANSWERS

Ambarsariya

Baby Gold

Abhi Nahin Aana

Ishq Karenge

Dum Dum Andar

Zaalima

Bahara

I Hate You

Chori Chori

Qatl-E-Aam

