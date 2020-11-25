Song Joong Ki To Host The 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards For The Fourth Time!

According to the Soompi portal, on November 24, the Sports DongA reported that the Descendants of the Sun actor would be hosting the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (commonly referred to as MAMA) this year. This would be the Arthdal Chronicles' actor's fourth time hosting the Mnet Asian Music Awards after he previously hosted the award ceremony in 2012, 2017, and 2018. The 2020 MAMA would be held on December 6 while the concept for this year is NEW-TOPIA.

2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards

2020 MAMA dates are fixed for December 6 this year, and like most awards conducted this year, this event would also be a virtual event. The 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards is organised by CJ E&M through its music channel Mnet, MNET Asian Music Awards will be held virtually on December 6 in Seoul, South Korea due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming award ceremony will mark its 22nd anniversary. The award is mostly given to artists from East Asia. The songs that were released between October 24, 2019, to October 28, 2020, were eligible to be nominated for the MAMA 2020 awards.

Major MAMA 2020 nominations: Best Male Artist

Kang Daniel

Park Jin Young

Baekhyun

Zico

Tayemin

Best Female Artist

Sunmi

IU

Chungha

Taeyeon

Hwasa

Best Male Group

EXO

GOT7

NCT

MONSTA X

BTS

SEVENTEEN

Best Female Group

Red Velvet

BLACKPINK

TWICE

MAMAMOO

IZ*ONE

Oh my Girl

Back in August this year, the makers of the television drama Vincenzo confirmed that Song Joong Ki has been roped in to play the titular role in the upcoming show. The South Korean actor will be seen essaying the role of an Italian lawyer and mafia consigliere, Vincenzo Cassano in the film. Vincenzo will be shown to be an adopted child of an Italian family, while his character in the film is said to possess impeccable negotiation skills and a thirst for revenge. However, Vincenzo release date has been kept under wraps by the makers as of yet. For the unversed, other popular Song Joong Ki's shows include The Innocent Man, Descendants of the Sun and Arthdal Chronicles.

