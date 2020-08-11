Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Bin Confirmed With 2PM's Taecyeon As Villain In ‘Vincenzo’

The upcoming Korean drama Vincenzo which is still in the production phase has confirmed the lead cast members for the drama. The tvN drama will star Song Joong Ki in the lead role along with Jeon Yeo Bin, who is the female lead in the Korean drama. The drama will star K-pop star and actor from 2PM’s Taecyeon as a budding young intern in the reel story. According to reports in Soompi, a Korean media portal, Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin have been confirmed for the roles. The drama will soon go into production in the upcoming days.

Lead members of Vincenzo cast confirmed

Vincenzo is a story about an Italian lawyer who is formerly associated with underground and mafia. He is a consigliere and moves to Korea when things go haywire with the mafia group. He then comes across lawyer Hong Cha Young, who is a bold and smart associate in a firm. The drama will be about the two doing everything right by the law until the past catches up with them. They will use tips and tricks used by the villain to defeat them. The courtroom drama might even have a touch of romance and action.

Vincenzo cast and crew

Vincenzo will be directed by Kim Hee-Won who has been credited with works like Money Flower and The Crowned Clown. The director is working together with screenwriter, Park Jae Bum who has worked in dramas like Good Manager and The Fiery Priest. The lead roles are also confirmed as mentioned above. The supporting Vincenzo cast members are yet to be finalised as per reports by Soompi, a Korean media portal.

In an interview with a Korean news portal, Soompi, the makers of Vincenzo revealed that the drama is a black comedy with lead characters who resort to twisted ways to catch the bad guys. The ‘synergy between characters’ must be unique as per the makers. According to them, they wish to bring out the perfect chemistry amid the Vincenzo cast that is Song Joong Ki, Taecyeon and Yeo Bin. The drama is yet to go into production and will release by the first half of 2021 on tvN network as per the makers of the drama.

Promo Image credits: HISTORY D&C, Taecyeon and J-Wide Ent Instagram

